BRICS Parliamentarians Condemn Pahalgam Attack, Call For Strongly Combatting Cross-Border Terrorism

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 27 (IANS) The member countries of the BRICS grouping on Tuesday once again strongly condemned the 2025 terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam and reaffirmed their commitment to combatting terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including the cross-border movement of terrorists, terrorism financing and safe havens.

In the Joint Declaration adopted after conclusion of the two-day 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum in New Delhi, India and other BRICS members called for ensuring zero tolerance for terrorism and rejected any double standards in countering it.

"We express strong condemnation of any acts of terrorism as criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, whenever, wherever and by whomsoever committed. We condemn in the strongest terms the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir on 22 April 2025, during which 26 people were killed and many more injured. We reaffirm our commitment to combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including the cross-border movement of terrorists, terrorism financing and safe havens," the Joint Declaration stated.

"We reiterate that terrorism should not be associated with any religion, nationality, civilisation or ethnic group and that all those involved in terrorist activities and their support must be held accountable and brought to justice in accordance with relevant national and international law. We urge to ensure zero tolerance for terrorism and reject double standards in countering terrorism," it added.

The participants from the BRICS member countries also welcomed the activities of the BRICS Counter-Terrorism Working Group (CTWG) and its five subgroups based upon the BRICS Counter-Terrorism Strategy, the BRICS Counter-Terrorism Action Plan and the CTWG Position Paper. They looked forward to further deepening counter-terrorism cooperation and called for an expeditious finalisation and adoption of the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism in the UN framework besides also calling for concerted actions against all UN designated terrorists and terrorist entities.

The forum expressed deep concern over the continued escalation of tensions in West Asia and called for exercising maximum restraint, as well as avoiding actions that could further aggravate the situation. The members also called for ensuring the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure in accordance with the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations in their entirety and interconnectedness, including respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the States.

The BRICS members encouraged increasing efforts, through dialogue and diplomacy, towards a long-term understanding that will contribute to lasting peace, security and stability in the region. The Forum stressed the need to work together to maintain smooth flow of global trade, supply chains and energy, in accordance with applicable international law.

"We condemn the imposition of unilateral coercive measures that are contrary to international law, and reiterate that such measures, inter alia in the form of unilateral economic sanctions and secondary sanctions, have far-reaching negative implications on human rights, including the right to development, health and food security of the general population of targeted states. We call for the elimination of such unlawful measures which undermine international law and the principles and purposes of the UN Charter," the Joint Declaration stated.

Last month, top BRICS leaders had gathered in New Delhi for the 18th BRICS Summit in the national capital where the 'New Delhi Declaration 2026' was adopted which also condemned the Pahalgam terrorist attack and adopted strong language against cross-border movement of terrorists, terrorist financing, safe havens and double standards in dealing with terrorism.