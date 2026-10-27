ED Files Prosecution Complaint Against Western Railway Employee In Disproportionate Assets Case

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, Oct 27 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a prosecution complaint against a Western Railway employee for allegedly amassing assets worth approximately Rs 2.58 crore disproportionate to his known sources of income through corrupt and illegal activities between January 2017 and February 2021.

The complaint has been filed by the ED's Ahmedabad zonal office under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, against Prashant Rabari in connection with a disproportionate assets case.

The agency has alleged that the assets were acquired through corrupt practices and held in the names of Rabari and his wife.

According to an ED statement issued on October 27, the investigation was initiated on the basis of a first information report (FIR) registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Gandhinagar, under various provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

The offences disclosed in the FIR are scheduled offences under the PMLA, providing the basis for the ED's money laundering investigation.

The ED said its investigation revealed that Rabari allegedly accumulated movable and immovable properties worth approximately Rs 2.58 crore during the check period from January 1, 2017, to February 2, 2021, while employed with Western Railway.

The agency alleged that the assets were acquired through corrupt and illegal activities and were disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Following its investigation, the ED issued a provisional attachment order covering immovable properties valued at Rs 2,00,44,981.

The agency said these properties had been acquired through the direct utilisation of funds generated through the alleged illegal activities.

The provisional attachment is a measure to prevent the disposal or transfer of properties suspected to be proceeds of crime while proceedings under the money laundering law continue. It is distinct from a final confiscation order.

The ED has subsequently filed the prosecution complaint before the Special Court under the PMLA at Bhadra in Ahmedabad, seeking proceedings against Rabari under the provisions of the anti-money laundering law.

The case centres on the alleged acquisition of assets during the specified period and the suspected use of illegally generated funds to purchase properties.

The allegations are part of the agency's investigation into the disproportionate assets case initiated following the CBI's FIR.