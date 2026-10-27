Another Class 12 Student Found Dead In Delhi Suicide Suspected

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 27 (IANS) Just days after a Class 12 student died after allegedly immolating herself in East Delhi, another student died by suspected suicide at her residence in Delhi's Bharat Nagar area, police said on Tuesday.

The body of the Class 12 student was found at her home with a scarf tied around her neck, under the Bharat Nagar police station area. According to the investigators, a preliminary probe suggests it is a case of suicide.

The Bharat Nagar police have taken custody of the body and initiated an investigation into the matter.

Police said that some chat messages have surfaced during the initial probe, indicating that the girl had been under distress.

However, the case is being investigated from all possible angles.

The incident comes days after a Class 12 student died after allegedly pouring an inflammable substance on herself and setting herself on fire at Sarvodaya Bal/Balika Vidyalaya in East Delhi's Krishna Nagar area.

The recovery of the student's charred body at Sarvodaya Bal/Balika Vidyalaya triggered panic among teachers and students on the school premises, prompting the authorities to initiate an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the student's death.

Officials said certain suspicious items were reportedly found in the student's school bag. However, the nature of these items had not been officially confirmed at the time of filing the report.

According to officials, a Police Control Room (PCR) call reporting a fire incident was received from the school located in the Krishna Nagar area of Delhi's Shahdara district.

"Upon receipt of the information, police staff from PS Krishna Nagar promptly reached the spot, where an approximately 18-year-old female student of Class 12th was found in a burnt condition behind the school guard room," officials said.

They further stated that some materials were recovered during the initial proceedings at the scene and from the deceased student's school bag. These items are being examined as part of the investigation.

The police said a Crime Team of the Delhi Police was called to the school to inspect the scene, examine the circumstances and collect relevant evidence that could help establish the sequence of events leading to the incident.

"The circumstances leading to the incident are being examined, and further enquiry is in progress," the police said.