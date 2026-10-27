Ituri: In Mambasa, 50 Young People Sensitized On The Culture Of Peace

How can young people be encouraged to become peacebuilders in a territory facing security challenges and community tensions? This was the central question addressed by 50 young people, 23 girls and 27 boys, who gathered on October 21 in Mambasa, Ituri, for a peace awareness workshop organized by MONUSCO's Gender Section in partnership with the Ituri Youth, Peace and Security Coalition (YPS 2250).

Held at the Women's Centre in collaboration with the Mambasa Territorial Youth Council, the meeting aimed to promote responsible citizenship, positive masculinity, and a culture of peace. Discussions focused in particular on preventing gender-based violence, rejecting manipulation and hate speech, and highlighting the role of young people in the peaceful resolution of conflicts.

In a territory facing threats from armed groups, the objective was to encourage young people to participate more actively and constructively in peacebuilding. The workshop also emphasized the consequences of resorting to violence as a means of expressing grievances and the importance of dialogue in preventing conflicts.

Empowering young people to become agents of change

During the workshop, the Deputy Administrator of Mambasa Territory, Colonel Maxime Cishimbi, emphasized young people's responsibility in preventing conflicts and promoting peaceful coexistence. He urged them to reject hate speech, manipulation, and behaviors that fuel divisions within communities.

“Being a responsible young leader means refusing manipulation and rejecting hate speech and disinformation that divide our communities. It means actively working for the common good, respecting the law, protecting public property, and promoting community solidarity,” he stressed.

Addressing the issue of positive masculinity, Colonel Maxime Cishimbi also recalled that promoting peace requires respect for the rights and dignity of women and girls.

“A strong man is not one who uses force or violence, but one who promotes respect, justice, and dignity for everyone,” he stated.

Promoting dialogue and social cohesion

According to Omba Hemedi Oxoson, President of the Mambasa Territorial Youth Council, young people must now position themselves as agents of unity and positive transformation within their communities.

“The youth of Mambasa must refuse to be used as instruments of division. Instead, they must become a force for unity, mediation, and positive transformation in our society,” he affirmed.

He also called on participants to translate the lessons learned during the workshop into concrete actions in their communities, prioritizing mutual respect, tolerance, and solidarity.

Beyond raising awareness, this initiative aims to encourage young leaders to become peace advocates within their families, associations, and communities, while contributing to the prevention of violence and discrimination against women and girls.

The initiative falls within the framework of United Nations Security Council Resolution 2250 on Youth, Peace and Security, which recognizes the essential role of young people in preventing and resolving conflicts and building lasting peace.​

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Mission de l'Organisation des Nations unies en République démocratique du Congo (MONUSCO).