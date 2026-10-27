Liberia: Environmental Protection Agency Of Liberia (EPA) Begins Two-Day Capacity-Building Workshop In Kakata To Strengthen Project Delivery

The Environmental Protection Agency of Liberia (EPA) has begun a two-day capacity-building workshop in Kakata City, Margibi County, aimed at strengthening staff capacity in project implementation, performance monitoring, and results-based reporting.

The workshop brings together selected EPA staff to improve their practical skills in project planning, coordination, implementation, monitoring, documentation, and reporting to ensure effective delivery of environmental and climate-related projects.

Organized by the EPA's Department of Projects, the training seeks to promote a common approach to project management across the Agency as it continues to manage national, bilateral, and multilateral environmental and climate-related initiatives.

Key areas of focus include project management, project system entry and administration, results-based management, performance measurement, data collection and validation, risk management, documentation, and reporting. The workshop also emphasizes teamwork, accountability, communication, and coordination among departments and units.

The training comes as the EPA continues to strengthen its role in environmental governance, climate change response, project development, resource mobilization, and the implementation of environmental programmes. These responsibilities require staff to have the knowledge and skills needed to manage projects effectively and ensure that planned activities achieve their intended results.

Through the workshop, participants are expected to improve their understanding of the project management cycle, strengthen implementation tracking, and enhance their ability to identify and address challenges that may affect project delivery. The training will also help improve the accuracy and timely updating of project information in the Agency's project management system.

In addition, the workshop provides an opportunity for participants to share experiences, discuss common implementation challenges, and identify practical solutions to improve project performance across the Agency.

The overall objective is to strengthen the institutional capacity of selected EPA staff to plan, develop, implement, monitor, and report on environmental, climate, and sustainable development projects through improved project management practices and effective coordination.

At the end of the training, participants are expected to have a better understanding of their roles and responsibilities in project delivery and identify practical actions to improve implementation, monitoring, reporting, and accountability within the Agency.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Liberia Environmental Protection.