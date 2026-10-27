Trivandrum: Father Lets 3-Year-Old Steer Speeding Car On Highway! Read On

Kazhakootam: Underage driving accidents are happening every day, but people still play dangerous games on the road. Parents allowed a three or four-year-old child to control the car steering. The toddler sat on the father's lap in the driver seat and drove the vehicle. This shocking incident took place in Kazhakootam, Trivandrum. Visuals show the little child holding the steering wheel. The car was rushing at a speed of 80 to 100 kilometers per hour.

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Passengers in a nearby car noticed this and started recording a video. The driver saw them recording and quickly drove the car forward at a higher speed. This careless act happened just a day after a 17-year-old boy drove a car and killed a person. People from Ilambal in Kollam recorded this shocking video.

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The road had very few vehicles at that time, and this lucky factor prevented a major disaster. The incident happened on the Airport Road in Kazhakootam, Trivandrum. The person who recorded the video stated they could not just watch and ignore such a dangerous violation. This reckless driving took place on the flyover in front of Ananthapuri Hospital.