Xi Congratulates Lula on Re-Election, Pledges Stronger China-Brazil Ties
(MENAFN) Chinese President Xi Jinping congratulated Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Tuesday following his re-election as Brazil’s president, expressing Beijing’s readiness to deepen cooperation with the Brazilian leader and expand “all-round strategic coordination” between the two countries.
In his congratulatory message, Xi said he and Lula had maintained close communication through various channels in recent years and jointly advanced efforts to establish a China-Brazil community with a shared future, aimed at building a more just world and a more sustainable planet. These efforts, he said, had produced further progress in bilateral relations, according to reports.
Xi noted that the global, strategic and long-term importance of relations between China and Brazil had continued to grow, describing their partnership as an example of solidarity and cooperation among countries of the Global South.
Emphasizing that he attaches “great importance” to the development of bilateral ties, Xi said he was prepared to work with Lula to advance the China-Brazil community with a shared future, expand opportunities for all-round strategic coordination and improve the well-being of both countries’ populations.
Lula defeated Senator Flavio Bolsonaro in Sunday’s presidential runoff, securing a fourth nonconsecutive term with 51.79% of valid votes, equivalent to more than 64 million ballots. Bolsonaro received 48.21% of the vote.
Separately, Chinese Vice President Han Zheng sent a congratulatory message to Geraldo Alckmin following his re-election as Brazil’s vice president.
In his congratulatory message, Xi said he and Lula had maintained close communication through various channels in recent years and jointly advanced efforts to establish a China-Brazil community with a shared future, aimed at building a more just world and a more sustainable planet. These efforts, he said, had produced further progress in bilateral relations, according to reports.
Xi noted that the global, strategic and long-term importance of relations between China and Brazil had continued to grow, describing their partnership as an example of solidarity and cooperation among countries of the Global South.
Emphasizing that he attaches “great importance” to the development of bilateral ties, Xi said he was prepared to work with Lula to advance the China-Brazil community with a shared future, expand opportunities for all-round strategic coordination and improve the well-being of both countries’ populations.
Lula defeated Senator Flavio Bolsonaro in Sunday’s presidential runoff, securing a fourth nonconsecutive term with 51.79% of valid votes, equivalent to more than 64 million ballots. Bolsonaro received 48.21% of the vote.
Separately, Chinese Vice President Han Zheng sent a congratulatory message to Geraldo Alckmin following his re-election as Brazil’s vice president.
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