Amnesty UK Condemns Israeli Elections Over Palestinian Voting Rights
(MENAFN) Amnesty International UK criticized Israel’s parliamentary elections held Tuesday, describing them as “apartheid at the ballot box” and arguing that millions of Palestinians living under Israeli occupation are denied voting rights, while Israeli settlers residing on Palestinian land are permitted to participate in the elections.
“As polls opened, Palestinians in Hebron are locked down in their own (West Bank) city, with thousands forced from their homes. In Gaza, more than 1,500 people have been killed since the so-called ceasefire began,” Kristyan Benedict, Amnesty International UK’s crisis response manager, said in a statement, referring to the ceasefire reached in October 2025.
Benedict called on the British government to take action regardless of which political camp emerges from the election with the strongest position.
“No election result will change what the UK government must do,” he said.
“It must end all arms transfers to Israel, sanction the Israeli officials most implicated in international crimes, and demand unfettered humanitarian access and an end to the unlawful blockade of Gaza,” he added.
Benedict also urged the UK to strengthen its support for international judicial bodies and end any involvement in Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories.
“It must support the International Criminal Court, implement the International Court of Justice’s rulings in full, and cut every UK link to Israel’s unlawful occupation, system of apartheid and genocide of Palestinians – whether through trade, investment, finance, cooperation or assistance,” he said.
The criticism came as voting began in Israel’s parliamentary elections, in which more than 7.3 million eligible voters were expected to choose representatives for the 120-seat Knesset.
Polling stations opened at 7 am local time and were scheduled to close at 10 pm, according to the Central Elections Committee.
The election campaign has been dominated by a contest between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s governing coalition and the opposition alliance led by former army chief Gadi Eisenkot.
“As polls opened, Palestinians in Hebron are locked down in their own (West Bank) city, with thousands forced from their homes. In Gaza, more than 1,500 people have been killed since the so-called ceasefire began,” Kristyan Benedict, Amnesty International UK’s crisis response manager, said in a statement, referring to the ceasefire reached in October 2025.
Benedict called on the British government to take action regardless of which political camp emerges from the election with the strongest position.
“No election result will change what the UK government must do,” he said.
“It must end all arms transfers to Israel, sanction the Israeli officials most implicated in international crimes, and demand unfettered humanitarian access and an end to the unlawful blockade of Gaza,” he added.
Benedict also urged the UK to strengthen its support for international judicial bodies and end any involvement in Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories.
“It must support the International Criminal Court, implement the International Court of Justice’s rulings in full, and cut every UK link to Israel’s unlawful occupation, system of apartheid and genocide of Palestinians – whether through trade, investment, finance, cooperation or assistance,” he said.
The criticism came as voting began in Israel’s parliamentary elections, in which more than 7.3 million eligible voters were expected to choose representatives for the 120-seat Knesset.
Polling stations opened at 7 am local time and were scheduled to close at 10 pm, according to the Central Elections Committee.
The election campaign has been dominated by a contest between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s governing coalition and the opposition alliance led by former army chief Gadi Eisenkot.
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