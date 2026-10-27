Uganda Targets Tenfold Economic Growth By 2040, With Tourism In Focus
According to her, the Ugandan government views tourism as one of the main drivers of the country's economic development.
"The strategy calls for a tenfold increase in economic growth by 2040 and the development of five priority sectors, including agriculture, tourism, mineral resources, science, and technology," Ann Kalembe noted.
Ann Kalembe emphasized that the tourism sector plays an important role in providing employment. She said that this sector has created about 1 million jobs in a country with a population of over 40 million people.
The entrepreneur also emphasized the importance of expanding opportunities for women in the tourism and hospitality sectors.
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