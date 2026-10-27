Nassifmd® Skincare Wins Four 2026 Beauty And Grooming Awards

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NewBeauty, Shape and AskMen Recognize the Surgeon-Developed Brand's Exfoliating Pads and Serums

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NassifMD® Skincare, the surgeon-developed line founded by Dr. Paul Nassif, announces four 2026 award winners: Detox Facial Pads - Original, Night Therapy Serum, Hydro-Screen Serum and Niacinamide Biopeptide Serum. The honors come from NewBeauty, Shape and AskMen.

NASSIFMD® SKINCARE 2026 AWARD WINNERS



NassifMD® Detox Facial Pads – Original Best Exfoliating Face Pads

Formulated with glycolic, salicylic and lactic acids, plus bakuchiol and ectoin, these pads deliver balanced daily exfoliation and skin prep. They remove surface buildup, reveal smoother, brighter-looking skin and prepare it for the serums and moisturizers that follow.

NassifMD® Night Therapy Serum Best Serum for Mature Skin

This overnight treatment combines the InuMax Advanced Retinol delivery system, a stable form of vitamin C and multi-level hydration to support skin renewal and a smoother, brighter, firmer-looking complexion while maintaining skin comfort.

NassifMD® Hydro-Screen Serum Favorite Hydrating Serum

Designed for morning and evening use, this hydrating serum combines Hyaluronic Filling SpheresTM, Ceramide NP, bakuchiol and Retinol Molecular Film Fluid to support the skin's moisture barrier and promote smoother, firmer, more supple-looking skin. NassifMD® Niacinamide Biopeptide Serum Best Face Serum

This multi-action serum combines 10% niacinamide with cranberry-derived biopeptides, ectoin and allantoin to help firm, smooth and brighten skin, improve the look of uneven tone and fine lines, and support hydration and the moisture barrier.









“I created this line to tackle the four key markers of healthy, youthful skin: hydration, even skin tone, smooth texture and firmness,” said Dr. Nassif.“Recognition from beauty editors and consumers is especially meaningful because it reflects what we work toward every day: visible results from thoughtfully formulated skincare.”

For more information visit NassifMDSkincare.com.

About NassifMD® Skincare

Founded by Dr. Paul Nassif, NassifMD® Skincare grew out of his experience preparing patients' skin before procedures. The line began with Detox Facial Pads and Hydro-Screen Serum and focuses on hydration, even skin tone, smooth texture and firmness. Its products are vegan and cruelty-free, and the brand is Leaping Bunny certified.

About Dr. Paul Nassif

Paul Nassif, M.D., F.A.C.S., is a double board-certified facial plastic and reconstructive surgeon specializing in rhinoplasty, complex revision surgery and facial rejuvenation, and co-star of E!'s Botched. He has been recognized on Newsweek and Statista's America's Best Plastic Surgeons list for four consecutive years (2023–2026), with distinctions in facelift, rhinoplasty and eyelid surgery.

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