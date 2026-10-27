Tradeview Markets Launches EDGE Instant Liquidity Connector, Its Proprietary Trade Execution Engine

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The new technology is designed to aggregate liquidity, dynamically route orders and support execution across MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5.

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tradeview Markets today announced the launch of EDGE Instant Liquidity Connector (EDGE ILC), a proprietary execution engine developed and operated by the company to support order routing, liquidity aggregation and trade execution for clients using MetaTrader 4 (MT4) and MetaTrader 5 (MT5).









Developed over several years, EDGE is designed to connect trading platforms with multiple liquidity providers through Tradeview's proprietary infrastructure. The system combines order-routing technology, liquidity aggregation and execution controls, with the aim of supporting efficient execution across changing market conditions.

According to Tradeview Markets, EDGE offers execution speeds starting below one millisecond. Actual execution times may vary depending on market conditions, order characteristics, liquidity availability and other factors.

A Technology-Driven Approach to Trade Execution

EDGE is designed to evaluate available liquidity across multiple providers and route orders according to prevailing market conditions. For larger orders, the engine can split orders into smaller components and route them across liquidity sources, with resulting fills aggregated where applicable.

The infrastructure also incorporates Tradeview's proprietary matching engine and FIX connectivity. The company says its routing technology is designed to respond dynamically to changing market conditions and support execution across its liquidity network.

The system operates from Tradeview's infrastructure in London's LD4 data centre, with fibre connectivity to liquidity partners.

“Building a trading platform is only one part of delivering the trading experience. The infrastructure behind it is equally important,” said Tim Furey, Founder and CEO of Tradeview Markets.“Our investment in EDGE reflects our commitment to advancing execution technology, improving pricing, and providing traders with access to deep liquidity.”

Transparent Pricing and Execution Infrastructure

EDGE is designed to source pricing directly from liquidity providers rather than relying solely on internally generated quotes. Its objective is to give traders access to pricing and execution supported by the company's liquidity network.

For active foreign exchange and metals traders, as well as users of automated trading strategies and expert advisors, execution quality can be an important consideration. EDGE is intended to support these trading requirements through its routing and liquidity aggregation capabilities.

Claims concerning spreads, slippage and execution quality should be assessed in the context of prevailing market conditions, available liquidity and the applicable account and execution terms.

Integrated Within MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5

EDGE is accessible through supported MT4 and MT5 environments, including desktop, web and mobile where available. Eligible instruments using the EDGE infrastructure are identified by the“.edge” suffix in their trading symbols.

This naming convention enables clients to distinguish instruments routed through the EDGE infrastructure from other available instruments. Product availability may vary by account type, platform and jurisdiction.

Continued Investment in Proprietary Technology

Tradeview Markets was founded by Tim Furey in 2004 and remains founder-led and independently operated, according to the company. Its technology infrastructure includes proprietary bridge and middleware components designed to connect trading platforms with liquidity providers.

Tradeview reports that its offering spans more than 1,000 instruments across six asset classes. The company positions EDGE as part of its broader investment in trading infrastructure and technology development.

Availability

EDGE Instant Liquidity Connector is available through eligible Tradeview Markets accounts and supported trading platforms, subject to applicable eligibility and jurisdictional requirements.

Traders interested in learning more can visit:

About Tradeview Markets

Tradeview Markets is a multi-asset brokerage firm founded in 2004. The company provides access to financial markets through trading platforms and associated technology infrastructure. Its offering includes multiple asset classes and proprietary systems designed to connect trading platforms with liquidity providers.

For further information, visit.