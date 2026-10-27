SOUEAST Accelerates Global Expansion And Elevates Its International Profile

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WUHU, China, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As competition in the global automotive market continues to evolve, automakers are exploring ways to fuse technological innovation and product development with local market needs. Under the theme“Future Travel Starts Now,” the 2026 SOUEAST Global Technology Experience Day recently concluded, showcasing the brand's hybrid technology, product strength, global presence, and progress in implementing its“Travel+” strategy. Through real-world mobility scenarios, SOUEAST demonstrated how innovation can translate into tangible driving experiences, catering to diverse needs from daily commutes to leisure travel.









Hybrid Lineup rolls out globally on Kunpeng C-DM

As consumers increasingly prioritize efficiency, driving range and driving experience, hybrid technology that balances the benefits of electric driving and the flexibility of long-distance travel emerges as a key pathway in the automotive industry's transition to electrification.

In response to evolving market needs, SOUEAST leverages the Group's global R&D capabilities and technological advances in new energy and intelligent mobility to support the international deployment of its Kunpeng Super Hybrid C-DM System. The system integrates a hybrid-dedicated engine, a dedicated hybrid transmission (DHT) and battery safety system, seamlessly switching between pure electric and hybrid modes to deliver fuel efficiency for urban commutes and extended range for long trips.

Built on its C-DM hybrid technology, SOUEAST has introduced two plug-in hybrid models: the S06 DM as an Urban Stylish SUV, and the S08 DM as a 7-Seat Urban Comfort SUV. Tailored to young consumers and families respectively, the two models are well-suited to different scenarios including daily commutes, weekend getaways and intercity trips. On the experience day, participants took the S08 DM on real-world test drives and gained first-hand experience of the model's performance.

Strengthening Dealer Networks and Deepening Global Market Presence

A robust dealer network and reliable after-sales support are essential to building a strong presence in international markets. SOUEAST continues to strengthen its global supply chain and local sales and service networks to meet the specific needs of different markets. In Iraq, the brand has established the largest automotive after-sales service center, integrating vehicle repair, maintenance and spare parts support to deliver comprehensive, high-quality service under one roof.

As of September 2026, SOUEAST has established a foothold in 52 countries and regions, supported by a network of 318 sales outlets.By expanding its presence in key markets across the Middle East, Africa and Latin America. In Egypt, the brand ranked NO.4 in the passenger vehicle segment and No. 6 in the overall market within one year. By 2030, SOUEAST aims to extend its international operations to more than 80 countries and regions, which will broaden its global market reach.

From Mobility to Lifestyle: Bringing the“Travel+” Strategy to Life

Since its brand refresh in 2024, SOUEAST has adhered to its brand positioning as a“Travel Companion” and proposition of "EASE YOUR LIFE". Guided by its“Travel+” strategy, SOUEAST is exploring new ways to bring mobility and lifestyle closer together.

Focusing on the positioning, SOUEAST is forging closer connections with local cultures, lifestyles and consumer needs. In the Middle East, it partnered with Dubai Fashion Week and Time Out, the global lifestyle media brand to bring its brand philosophy into urban life. It has also engaged with local communities through child welfare initiatives, career guidance for university students and tree planting activities. In Kazakhstan, SOUEAST has collaborated with Red Bull Dance Your Style, a leading street dance competition, embracing local youth culture and enhancing its brand presence.

Through these various local initiatives, SOUEAST is enriching the meaning of its“Travel Companion” positioning and strengthening its emotional connections with local customers. Going forward, the brand will further develop its global footprint, while synergizing technological innovation, sales and service networks, and brand building. By delivering products and services suitable for local market needs, SOUEAST aims to further bolster its international competitiveness.

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