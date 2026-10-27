Pyxis Oncology To Present Micvotabart Pelidotin (MICVO) Phase 1 Monotherapy Data In Late-Breaking Oral Presentation And Two Poster Presentations At EORTC-NCI-AACR Symposium On Molecular Targets And Cancer Therapeutics

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOSTON, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: PYXS), a clinical-stage company developing next-generation therapeutics for difficult-to-treat cancers, today announced a late-breaking oral presentation on micvotabart pelidotin (MICVO) monotherapy in previously treated recurrent/metastatic (R/M) head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) at the 38EORTC-NCI-AACR Symposium on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics, to take place in Barcelona, Spain, November 18 - November 20, 2026.

In addition, Pyxis Oncology will present two posters highlighting preclinical research involving MICVO during the symposium's antibody-drug conjugates session.

Oral Presentation Details:

Title: Phase 1 study of micvotabart pelidotin (MICVO) monotherapy in previously treated recurrent/metastatic (R/M) head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC)

Presenter: Faye M. Johnson, M.D., Ph.D., The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center

Session: Proffered Papers: Clinical Trials

Abstract number: 3LBA

Date and time: Thursday, November 19, 2026, from 10:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. CET

Location: Room 111 + 112

Poster Presentation Details:

Poster Title: In vitro characterization of the mechanism of action of micvotabart pelidotin, an antibody-drug conjugate targeting extradomain-B of fibronectin

Session Title: Antibody-drug conjugates

Session Day: Wednesday, November 18, 2026, from 12:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. CET

Location: Exhibition Hall

Poster Board Number: PB-054

Poster Title: Micvotabart pelidotin in combination with EGFR-targeted therapy improves duration of response in HNSCC PDX models

Session Title: Antibody-drug conjugates

Session Day: Wednesday, November 18, 2026, from 12:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. CET

Location: Exhibition Hall

Poster Board Number: PB-079

About Micvotabart Pelidotin (MICVO)

Micvotabart pelidotin (MICVO, formerly PYX-201) is an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) that uniquely targets extradomain-B of fibronectin (EDB+FN), a non-cellular structural component of the tumor extracellular matrix. MICVO is designed to generate a multi-pronged attack on difficult-to-treat cancers by directly killing cancer cells, reducing extracellular matrix density, inhibiting tumor angiogenesis and mobilizing an anti-tumor immune response.

MICVO received Fast Track Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of adult patients with R/M HNSCC whose disease has progressed following treatment with platinum-based chemotherapy and an anti-PD-(L)1 therapy.

About Pyxis Oncology

Pyxis Oncology, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutics for difficult-to-treat cancers. The Company's lead candidate, micvotabart pelidotin (MICVO), is a first-in-concept antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) that targets extradomain-B of fibronectin (EDB+FN), a non-cellular structural component of the tumor extracellular matrix (ECM). EDB+FN is selectively overexpressed in the tumor microenvironment of a wide range of solid tumors and largely absent from normal adult tissues. MICVO is designed to treat solid tumors through a three-pronged mechanism of action: direct cancer cell killing, bystander effect and immunogenic cell death. MICVO is currently being evaluated as monotherapy in a Phase 1 clinical study in patients with recurrent and metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (R/M HNSCC) and in combination with Merck's anti-PD-1 therapy, KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in a Phase 1/2 clinical study in patients with R/M HNSCC and other solid tumors. Pyxis Oncology is focused on advancing MICVO, with the goal of improving outcomes for patients living with R/M HNSCC and contributing to meaningful progress in cancer treatment.

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KEYTRUDA® is a registered trademark of Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, a subsidiary of Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA.

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