Mission IT Awarded Prime Contract For U.S. International Trade Commission AWS Cloud Operations

Mission IT Awarded USITC AWS Prime Contract

Mission IT Awarded USITC Prime Contract

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Shawn Wells - Mission IT President and CEO

This award marks Mission IT's first GSA Schedule task order, providing cloud cost management, engineering, and technical training for USITC.

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Mission IT has been awarded its first task order under its U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) Multiple Award Schedule contract to support the United States International Trade Commission's (USITC) Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud environment.Mission IT will provide centralized AWS billing management, cloud architecture and DevOps consulting, Terraform and infrastructure-as-code advisory services, and technical training. The work will support USITC's existing AWS environment, which uses FedRAMP Moderate-authorized services, and complement the agency's internal technical team as requirements evolve.“Some of the best consulting relationships are the ones where you make an already capable team even stronger,” said Shawn Wells, President and CEO of Mission IT.“USITC has invested in its cloud capabilities and its people. Our job is to bring specialized experience where it adds value, work alongside their team, and help them get more from the environment they've built.”The award follows two recent milestones for Mission IT: announcing its GSA Multiple Award Schedule in September 2026 and announcing a separate prime contract with the U.S. Coast Guard in October 2026.ABOUT MISSION ITMission IT is a small disadvantaged business providing technology consulting and engineering services to defense, intelligence, federal civilian, and commercial customers. Its expertise spans operational technology, cybersecurity, secure infrastructure, software, and systems integration, with experience supporting classified facilities and active U.S. military weapon and missile systems.Learn more at .

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Mission IT Awarded Prime Contract for U.S. International Trade Commission AWS Cloud Operations News Provided By Mission IT October 27, 2026, 12:34 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry, Military Industry, Technology, U.S. Politics



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