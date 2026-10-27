BDMT GLOBAL LAUNCHES COMMERCIALIZATION & POC CENTER TO DEMOCRATIZE U.S. MARKET EXPANSION FOR GLOBAL INNOVATORS

Proven End-to-End Model to Speed Up Sales and Partnerships for Technology Companies, Backed by a Strong Local Ecosystem

- Suzy Im, Managing Partner of BDMT GlobalBOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- BDMT Global, an award-winning firm headquartered in Boston that delivers end-to-end solutions to drive market demand and company growth in the U.S., announced the launch of its Commercialization and Proof of Concept (PoC) Center (CPC). The CPC is powered by BDMT's proven end-to-end framework for faster market growth, including local sales and partnership opportunities. Featuring local resources and a strong ecosystem of partners, the CPC is designed to democratize U.S. expansion for innovators across industries.Built around BDMT Global's U.S. commercialization and expansion operating system, the CPC is a center that utilizes BDMT's local team of experts, network of strong partners, and built-in resources for activation. The CPC draws on the strengths of the Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and New York corridor. Massachusetts contributes research and innovation in artificial intelligence, digital health, and life sciences. Rhode Island adds specialized infrastructure for precision manufacturing and medical device engineering. New York connects innovators to financial networks, venture capital, and large healthcare provider channels. Together, they give global companies the partners and go-to-market support to build a lasting U.S. presence."Great technology doesn't sell itself. Companies need a clear path to customers, and the earlier they build it, the faster they grow - whether they are ready to sell now or years away from sales. Delayed commercial planning is a massive risk, said Suzy Im, Managing Partner of BDMT Global. "We intentionally built the CPC with a growth-first mindset. It moves away from cold outreach and instead empowers serious innovators to design scalable business models, gather critical market feedback, and secure vital market validation from day one by tapping into our proven local network and know-how."To activate these regional advantages, CPC programs blend collaborative brainstorming and practical group workshops with strategic, direct execution support. Participants receive active advisory services and hands-on coaching from BDMT Global's seasoned team of strategists, industry experts, and Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs). "While cohort programs offer a highly collaborative structure, they are just one of many ways BDMT Global drives market penetration," said Im.The platform focuses on revenue-generating direct sales execution, B2B customer acquisition pipelines, and high-impact corporate matchmaking across all industries BDMT serves, from AI and enterprise software to advanced manufacturing and healthcare. By connecting innovators with enterprise buyers, hospital networks, procurement teams, and industrial supply chains, BDMT Global helps bypass traditional market-entry barriers. This multi-sector approach accelerates commercialization by securing immediate market traction, closing distribution agreements, and establishing long-term cross-border partnerships.Global innovators seeking to establish and/or grow U.S. market presence are invited to connect with the CPC. For more information on programs, timelines, and how to get involved, email... or explore upcoming events here.About BDMT GlobalFounded in 2014, BDMT Global is a premier U.S. commercialization and expansion firm led by award-winning growth strategists with built-in corporate networks and deep regional execution expertise. The firm pioneered an integrated model that merges outsourced business development (BD) with agile marketing transformation (MT) to deliver comprehensive, end-to-end go-to-market execution. BDMT Global operationalizes its market entry pipelines through a powerful ecosystem comprising the Commercialization and POC Center (CPC), the Innovator Summit business development activation platform, and the Sponsors of the Future (SoF) network for local community penetration.Serving cross-industry innovators spanning AI, Deep Tech, Enterprise SaaS, Advanced Manufacturing, Healthcare, Life Sciences, Medical Devices, and beyond, BDMT Global provides a scalable operational framework that turns global technological innovations into immediate, revenue-generating U.S. market realities.For more information, visit bdmtglobal.

Shannon Lindahl

BDMT Global

+1 781-733-6973

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

BDMT GLOBAL LAUNCHES COMMERCIALIZATION & POC CENTER TO DEMOCRATIZE U.S. MARKET EXPANSION FOR GLOBAL INNOVATORS News Provided By BDMT Global October 27, 2026, 12:42 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Electronics Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.