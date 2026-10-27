Melodie Lopes, Featured By Influential Women, Brings Three Decades Of Technical Know-How And Care To Industrial Sales

SIMPSONVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Sales Account Executive at AC Controls Company Specializes in Instrumentation, Valves, and Pressure Gauges, Delivering Tailored Solutions Through Solution Selling, Troubleshooting, and Automation ExpertiseSimpsonville, South Carolina – Melodie Lopes is a Sales Account Executive at AC Controls Company, where she specializes in instrumentation, valves, and pressure gauges for industrial clients. With more than 30 years of experience in industrial sales, she has built a reputation for combining technical understanding with a genuine commitment to her customers' success. Her specialties include solution selling, troubleshooting, and automation. In 2026, she was named a featured honoree in Influential Women magazine, representing Simpsonville, South Carolina, a recognition of her long career in a field where women remain underrepresented.Melodie's interest in how things work began early and led her to study electronics engineering technology at ITT Technical Institute. When the program closed before she could finish, she did not let that setback end her educational journey. She later returned to school and earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Science and Leadership from North Greenville University in 2018. That combination of technical training and business education shapes the way she approaches every client relationship, allowing her to understand both the equipment and the business goals behind each request.Over the course of her career, Melodie has worked with a wide range of industrial technology, including motors, pumps, drives, servos, and automation systems, at several companies. That breadth of experience gives her a practical, hands-on understanding of how equipment performs in real operating environments. In her current role, her daily work includes communicating with clients, visiting facilities, and evaluating equipment firsthand. Rather than offering one-size-fits-all products, she tailors solutions to the specific challenges each customer faces.Melodie views setbacks, such as shifting delivery timelines, as opportunities to demonstrate patience, flexibility, and clear communication. She has found that the way a salesperson handles difficult moments often matters more to clients than how things go when everything runs smoothly. Keeping customers informed and working with them to find alternatives has helped her earn lasting trust and build long-term relationships throughout her career. For industrial facilities, where equipment downtime can halt production, that reliability and honesty make her a valued partner. Her clients value that steady presence when the pressure is highest.Melodie attributes her success to her family, whose influence runs deep in her career. Both of her grandfathers were engineers, and her father worked in sales, so she grew up surrounded by the two disciplines that define her work today. She also credits persistence, adaptability, and a hands-on approach to problem-solving. Her children are a constant source of motivation, inspiring her to keep growing and to set an example of resilience and determination.The best career advice Melodie has received came from her father, who taught her to listen more than she speaks. He reminded her that people have two ears and one mouth for a reason. She has taken that lesson to heart, and when an idea comes to her during a client conversation, she pauses to write it down instead of interrupting. That habit allows her to fully understand a customer's needs before proposing a solution, and it has become a cornerstone of her professional philosophy.For young women entering technical and industrial fields, Melodie's advice is to expect challenges and develop thick skin. She encourages them to stay ambitious, keep learning, and surround themselves with people who want to help them succeed rather than those who would hold them back. She also encourages them to seek out supportive mentors who can guide them through an industry that can be demanding for newcomers.Melodie sees supply and demand as a constant challenge in her industry, particularly the long lead times involved in sourcing products. The key, in her view, is finding ways to help clients reach their goals despite those obstacles. Doing so requires a deep understanding of each client's process, which depends on asking the right questions and listening carefully to the answers. She sees that consultative approach as the difference between simply selling a product and solving a real problem.Relationships are the value Melodie holds most important, both at work and in her personal life. Building strong relationships, she believes, means understanding people and identifying their real needs. Outside of work, she values time with family and friends, along with self-care and self-love, which help her maintain balance in a demanding career.From an early curiosity about how machines work to three decades of trusted partnerships with industrial clients, Melodie has built a career on technical knowledge, persistence, and the discipline of listening well. By pairing practical expertise with genuine care for the people she serves, Melodie Lopes continues to show that the strongest solutions begin with understanding.Learn More about Melodie Lopes:Through her Influential Women profile:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

Editorial Team

Influential Women

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Melodie Lopes, Featured By Influential Women, Brings Three Decades Of Technical Know-How And Care To Industrial Sales News Provided By Influential Women October 27, 2026, 12:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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