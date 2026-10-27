Retired Canadian Psychologist Offers Junior Hockey Teams Free Access To Hockey Ask Hank

Ask Hank Hockey Doorway

Hockey Ask Hank is a voluntary, non-clinical AI doorway for junior hockey players and families, hosted on a Canadian server.

- Henry SvecTHE LODGE, NS, CANADA, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Hank Svec, a retired Canadian psychologist with more than 30 years of experience, is offering junior hockey teams 12 months of complimentary access to Hockey Ask Hank for their players and families.Hockey Ask Hank askhank) is a doorway into Ask Hank, a private AI platform created by Svec in November 2025 and hosted on a Canadian server.It provides another place players and their families can choose to visit when they have something on their minds. It is not therapy, counselling, treatment or diagnosis.Conversations are not sent to an outside AI service. There is no registration, no obligation to ask anything and no individual conversation reporting to the hockey organization.Since launching in November 2025, short video clips introducing Ask Hank have generated over 6 million views, and the Ask Hank platforms have recorded over 600,000 opens. Ask Hank deliberately limits tracking and does not report individual conversations.“I've been approaching hockey leagues about Hockey Ask Hank and thought it might make more sense to offer it directly to individual junior teams,” said Svec.“Junior hockey is more than what happens on the ice. Players have the usual pressures of life, along with everything that comes with playing competitive hockey. Their families are part of that life too. I wanted to make another place available to them, if they choose to visit.”The complimentary offer allows participating junior hockey teams to make Hockey Ask Hank known to their players and families for 12 months, at no cost to the team or the individuals visiting.It does not replace existing team resources, counselling or other services. No player or family member is required to visit.Junior hockey teams interested in the 12-month offer are invited to contact Svec directly.Svec is also open to hearing from an organization interested in helping make Hockey Ask Hank known more widely across Canadian junior hockey.Hockey Ask Hank:

Henry Svec

AskHank Corp

+1 5194371956

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Retired Canadian Psychologist Offers Junior Hockey Teams Free Access to Hockey Ask Hank News Provided By Ask Hank October 27, 2026, 12:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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