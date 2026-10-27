Intelligent Transport System Market Report Examines Market Dynamics, Segment Insights And Company Strategies

Intelligent Transport System Market

Intelligent Transport System Market share

Intelligent Transport Size

The Business Research Company's Intelligent Transport System Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The intelligent transport system (ITS) sector is becoming increasingly vital as urban centers grow and transportation demands evolve. With rapid advancements in technology and infrastructure, this market is set to experience substantial growth, driven by factors such as urbanization, public transit reliance, and e-commerce expansion. Below, we explore the market size, growth drivers, key players, and emerging trends shaping the future of ITS.

Intelligent Transport System Market Forecast and Size Outlook

The ITS market is projected to surpass $69 billion by 2030, marking a significant share within the broader Information Technology industry, which is expected to reach $13,788 billion by that year. This reflects a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11% leading up to 2030, highlighting the increasing importance of intelligent systems in transportation management and infrastructure modernization worldwide.

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Asia-Pacific's Emerging Leadership Position in the ITS Market

Asia-Pacific is set to take the lead in the ITS market with a valuation of $26 billion in 2030, doubling from $13 billion in 2025 and exhibiting a CAGR of 15%. This rapid expansion is fueled by accelerating urbanization, congestion challenges in major metropolitan areas, smart mobility initiatives, and investments in public transportation improvements. Countries like China, Japan, India, South Korea, and those in Southeast Asia are at the forefront of deploying 5G-enabled vehicle communication, intelligent traffic management systems, electronic toll collection, and other large-scale infrastructure projects.

United States Market Growth and Key Drivers for ITS

In the United States, the ITS market is expected to reach $19 billion by 2030, growing from $12 billion in 2025 with a CAGR of 10%. This growth is driven by initiatives aimed at reducing traffic delays, enhancing road safety, advancing autonomous and semi-autonomous vehicle technologies, and optimizing fleet management and logistics. Furthermore, smart highway projects, intelligent infrastructure development, real-time traffic analytics, and predictive traffic systems supported by both public sector investments and private companies are key contributors to market expansion.

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Urbanization as a Primary Driver of ITS Market Growth

One of the strongest forces propelling the ITS market is the continuous increase in urban populations. Rising numbers of city dwellers intensify congestion and place additional pressure on road networks, creating a pressing need for advanced ITS solutions. These systems, including real-time traffic monitoring, adaptive signal controls, congestion management tools, and route optimization technologies, help reduce travel time and improve overall urban mobility. This factor alone is expected to contribute an annual growth rate of 2.2% to the market.

Public Transportation Usage Boosts Demand for ITS Solutions

Another important growth catalyst is the growing reliance on public transit systems. Increased usage demands enhanced scheduling, optimized routing, fleet coordination, and access to real-time passenger information. These improvements help reduce delays and raise the efficiency, accessibility, and user experience of public transportation services. The boost from this trend is estimated to add around 1.9% annual growth to the ITS market.

E-Commerce Expansion Accelerates ITS Market Development

The fast-growing e-commerce sector also plays a critical role in expanding the ITS market. The surge in online shopping heightens the need for efficient logistics and freight management solutions. Intelligent logistics platforms, real-time tracking of vehicles and shipments, dynamic routing, and fleet management systems contribute to streamlining supply chains, lowering delivery costs, and maximizing resource utilization. This driver is expected to generate approximately 1.7% yearly growth for the ITS sector.

Significant Market Opportunities in Hardware, Software, and Services Segments

The ITS market is expected to see substantial growth across its hardware, software, and services segments, collectively adding over $28 billion in value by 2030. Hardware is forecasted to grow by $14 billion, software by $10 billion, and services by $4 billion between 2025 and 2030. Key growth areas include cooperative intelligent transport systems (C-ITS), platforms integrating multimodal transport, vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication infrastructure investments, predictive maintenance tools, transport asset management, mobility-as-a-service (MaaS) ecosystems, and urban and intercity network upgrades aimed at improving transport resilience and mobility efficiency.

Hardware Segment Dominates the Intelligent Transport System Market

Within the ITS market, hardware will hold the largest share at 52% in 2030, equating to $36 billion of the total market. This dominance is supported by widespread deployment of roadside sensors, surveillance cameras, signal control devices, vehicle detection and incident detection systems, intelligent parking solutions, electronic tolling infrastructure, connected roadway communication equipment, and upgrades to legacy systems. Investments in edge computing and field networking technologies to enable real-time traffic management further bolster this hardware segment.

Breakdown of ITS Market by System, Transport Mode, and Application

The ITS market comprises various segments classified by system, mode of transport, and application. Systems include advanced traffic management systems (ATMS), advanced traveler information systems (ATIS), advanced transportation pricing systems (ATPS), advanced public transportation systems (APTS), and emergency medical systems (EMS). Transport modes covered are roadways, railways, and airways. Applications span intelligent traffic control, collision avoidance, parking and ticketing management, automotive telematics, fleet management, asset monitoring, and other related uses.

Impact of Real-Time Vehicle Tracking on ITS Efficiency

Real-time vehicle tracking technology is transforming the ITS market by enhancing traffic management capabilities, operational efficiency, and vehicle location accuracy. For example, in September 2024, Puducherry Road Transport Corporation implemented an intelligent transport system featuring real-time bus tracking and automated ticketing. This system optimizes routes, improves passenger services, and enables quicker emergency responses by leveraging GPS tracking and live data analytics.

Market Fragmentation and Competitive Landscape in ITS

The ITS market remains quite fragmented, with the top 10 companies accounting for only 15% of total revenue in 2025. Moderate entry barriers arise from the complexity of transport infrastructure, regulatory requirements for road safety, sophisticated software and connectivity demands, and the necessity for reliable mobility and traffic management solutions. Leading firms maintain market share through diverse technology offerings, strategic partnerships, global infrastructure networks, and persistent innovation. As demand grows for connected transportation, smart traffic platforms, real-time monitoring, and advanced mobility infrastructure, collaborations and regional expansion will further consolidate their positions.

Leading Companies and Market Shares in 2025

In 2025, Siemens AG held the largest market share at 3%, followed closely by Thales Group with 3%, Hitachi Ltd. and Alstom SA each at 2%, and IBM Corporation, NEC Corporation, and Denso Corporation each commanding about 1%. Other notable players include Indra Sistemas S.A., Kapsch TrafficCom AG, and Airbus SE, each holding nearly 0.4% of the market.

Strategies Employed by ITS Market Leaders

To maintain their competitive edge, top companies are focusing on deploying connected mobility platforms to enhance traffic operations, introducing connected transportation solutions for better monitoring and user experience, expanding smart mobility infrastructure to support sustainable connectivity, and leveraging AI technologies to improve analytics and operational efficiency.

Siemens AG's Prominent Role in the ITS Market

Siemens AG leads the global ITS market, commanding a 3% share of sales in 2025. Its smart infrastructure and mobility division delivers intelligent traffic management systems, connected mobility solutions, railway automation, and digital transportation platforms. These offerings support efficient traffic flow, smart city initiatives, and advanced mobility solutions worldwide.

Key Players in the Intelligent Transport System Industry

The ITS market features major companies such as Siemens AG, Thales Group, Hitachi Ltd., Alstom SA, IBM Corporation, NEC Corporation, Denso Corporation, Indra Sistemas S.A., Kapsch TrafficCom AG, Airbus SE, Conduent Incorporated, Verra Mobility, Garmin International Inc., TomTom International BV, L3Harris Technologies, Stantec Inc., Serco Group Plc, 3M Company, GMV Innovating Solutions SL, Advantech Co. Ltd., and Axiomtek Co. Ltd.

Position of Intel Corporation and Siemens AG in ITS Supply Chain

Important raw material and component suppliers to the ITS market include Intel Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, Qualcomm Incorporated, Texas Instruments Incorporated, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Infineon Technologies AG, STMicroelectronics N.V., Renesas Electronics Corporation, Analog Devices Inc., Microchip Technology Incorporated, Broadcom Inc., Marvell Technology Inc., MediaTek Inc., TE Connectivity Ltd., Molex LLC, Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation, Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation, Rohm Co. Ltd., Skyworks Solutions Inc., Bosch Mobility Solutions, Continental AG, Valeo SE, and Panasonic Industry Co. Ltd.

Major Distributors and Wholesalers Supporting ITS Market Reach

Key distributors and wholesalers facilitating ITS product availability include Arrow Electronics Inc., Avnet Inc., Digi-Key Electronics, Mouser Electronics Inc., Future Electronics Inc., TTI Inc., RS Group plc, Newark Electronics, Allied Electronics & Automation, Macnica Inc., Rutronik Elektronische Bauelemente GmbH, Farnell Global, Ingram Micro Inc., Tech Data Corporation, Synnex Corporation, ScanSource Inc., WESCO International Inc., Rexel S.A., Sonepar Group, Bechtle AG, CDW Corporation, Insight Enterprises Inc., Redington Limited, Exclusive Networks SA, and Distrelec Group.

Principal End Users in the Intelligent Transport System Market

Prominent end users of ITS solutions include Siemens AG, IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Kapsch TrafficCom AG, Cubic Corporation, Thales Group, Abertis Infraestructuras S.A., TomTom International B.V., Garmin Ltd., Iteris Inc., Econolite Group Inc., Q-Free ASA, TransCore Holdings Inc., Swarco AG, PTV Planung Transport Verkehr AG, Bentley Systems Incorporated, Trimble Inc., Alstom SA, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, NEC Corporation, Fujitsu Limited, Xerox Corporation, and Verizon Communications Inc.

New analytical features added to our 2026 market reports:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables

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Intelligent Transport System Market Report Examines Market Dynamics, Segment Insights And Company Strategies News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. October 27, 2026, 12:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Technology, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional



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