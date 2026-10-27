ADM Endeavors / Key word(s): Manufacturing

ADM Endeavors (OTCQB: ADMQ) Wins Fortune 50 Aerospace and Defense Manufacturer as a Customer in Four States; Fort Worth and Hurst City Councils Approve Uniform Contracts

27.10.2026 / 13:07 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Dallas County Extends Its Contract, Johnson County Awards Its New Bid to the Company, and the City of Melissa Joins the Roster; Fort Worth Approval Completes the Largest Municipal Contract in Company History FORT WORTH, TX - October 27, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - ADM Endeavors, Inc. (OTCQB: ADMQ) (“ADMQ” or the“Company”), a vertically integrated provider of custom apparel, uniforms, promotional products, screen printing, embroidery, digital printing, and fulfillment services, today announced that a Fortune 50 aerospace and defense manufacturer, one of the largest contractors to the U.S. Department of Defense, has become a customer of the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, Just Right Products, Inc., with apparel programs confirmed at five of the manufacturer's locations in Maine, Arkansas, Connecticut, and Texas. The customer's name is being withheld in accordance with its supplier publicity requirements. The Company also announced that the City Councils of Fort Worth and Hurst have approved the uniform contracts the Company was selected for in September, that Dallas County has extended its contract, that Johnson County has awarded the Company its new competitively bid uniform contract, and that the City of Melissa has become a new customer. “Six months ago we were still moving into this building. Today one of the largest defense contractors in the country is our customer in four states, and Fort Worth, our home city, has approved its contract with us,” said Marc Johnson, CEO of ADM Endeavors.“We built this facility for exactly this kind of account, and it is doing what we designed it to do.” HIGHLIGHTS

Fortune 50 aerospace and defense manufacturer. Apparel programs confirmed at five locations in four states: Maine, Arkansas, Connecticut, and Texas (Dallas and Grand Prairie). The customer joins Lockheed Martin as the second aerospace and defense prime contractor on the Company's roster.

City of Fort Worth. City Council approval of the uniform contract with the Company's home city, population 1,028,117 according to the U.S. Census Bureau and the 10th-largest city in the United States.

City of Hurst. City Council approval of the uniform contract with the Tarrant County city of approximately 40,000 residents.

Dallas County. Contract extension with the second most populous county in Texas, a customer since early 2024.

Johnson County. New competitively bid uniform contract awarded to the Company, retaining the account under open competition. City of Melissa. New customer in Collin County, one of the fastest-growing areas of North Texas, bringing the Company's roster to 20 Texas cities under contract. A SECOND AEROSPACE AND DEFENSE PRIME The customer is a Fortune 50 manufacturer whose products are used across commercial and military aviation, and one of the largest contractors to the U.S. Department of Defense, with tens of thousands of employees across the United States. Suppliers to companies of this size are vetted on quality systems, delivery performance, and the ability to serve multiple sites consistently, and the Company's Fort Worth facility was built to meet those requirements. The confirmed locations span manufacturing and service operations in Maine, Arkansas, Connecticut, and Texas, including sites in Dallas and Grand Prairie. The program builds on the Company's work for Lockheed Martin, for which it produced and delivered a 2,000-unit custom order in 13 days earlier this year before adding a uniform program for a Lockheed Martin division in Arizona in July. FORT WORTH AND HURST: BOTH COUNCILS HAVE VOTED On September 8, the Company announced it had been selected for two city uniform contracts pending council approval. Both councils have now voted. The City of Fort Worth contract is the largest municipal contract the Company has won, with a city government that employs thousands of uniformed and field personnel across public works, water, parks, code compliance, and other departments. It is also a hometown award: the Company's 100,000-square-foot facility is located in the city. The City of Hurst contract adds a Mid-Cities municipality between Fort Worth and Dallas. With council approval in hand, both contracts move to execution, after which city departments place orders as needed over the life of each agreement. COUNTIES RENEW, AND THE CITY ROSTER GROWS Dallas County, home to more than 2.6 million residents, extended its uniform contract with the Company. Johnson County, part of the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area, rebid its uniform contract and awarded it to the Company, keeping the account under open competition. The City of Melissa, a fast-growing Collin County city north of Dallas, became a new customer. The Company now serves 20 Texas cities, 3 counties, 12 independent school districts, and 5 colleges under contract, in addition to the eight city fire departments that placed orders in September. BUILDING ON A PROFITABLE SECOND QUARTER The announcements follow the Company's return to profitability in the second quarter of 2026. As reported in its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, revenue increased 11.4% to $1,307,924, promotional products revenue grew 19.7%, and net income was $62,061 versus a net loss of $(69,110) in the prior-year period, with no dilution to shareholders. “Aerospace manufacturers and city councils buy the same way: they check your work before they sign, and both approved us this fall,” Johnson added.“Our government customers renew and refer, and every corporate program becomes the reference the next one asks for. We intend to keep adding both.” ABOUT ADM ENDEAVORS, INC. ADM Endeavors, Inc. (OTCQB: ADMQ) is a vertically integrated provider of custom apparel, uniforms, promotional products, screen printing, embroidery, digital printing, and fulfillment services. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Just Right Products, Inc., the Company operates multiple divisions, including FW Promo and Academic Outfitters, serving corporate, aerospace, municipal, school, government, public-safety, and organizational customers throughout the United States from its 100,000-square-foot production and retail facility in Fort Worth, Texas. For more information, visit . FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding expected orders under the aerospace customer's programs and the timing and extent of their rollout across the confirmed locations, the execution of the Fort Worth and Hurst contracts and the volume of orders placed under them and under the Dallas County, Johnson County, and Melissa contracts, the Company's ability to win additional corporate and government accounts, and its ability to sustain profitability. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including the absence of minimum purchase commitments under customer contracts, customers' ability to change or discontinue purchasing, delays in contract execution, municipal and county budget decisions, the outcome of future competitive bid processes, the Company's reliance on a limited number of larger accounts, production capacity and labor availability, and general economic conditions. The Company reported net income for the second quarter of 2026 and a net loss for the first six months of 2026, and there is no assurance that profitability will be sustained. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law. CONTACT Marc Johnson, CEO | ADM Endeavors, Inc. | 817.231.8048

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News Source: ADM Endeavors

27.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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