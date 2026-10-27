UP Govt To Create Robotics Park In Greater Noida With Aim Of Generating One Lakh Jobs Approves Four Link Expressways

MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, Oct 27 (IANS) The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Tuesday approved 22 proposals, including creation of a robotics park in Greater Noida with the aim of generating one lakh jobs. The Yogi Adityanath-led government also cleared the construction of four new Link Expressways.

With the objective of promoting technology-driven industrial growth, the UP Cabinet approved the establishment of the Pragati Robotics Park in Greater Noida, which stands for Platform for Robotics and AI Growth Through Technology and Innovation.

Spread across approximately 69.52 acres, the park will serve as a hub for robotics manufacturing, AI-based technologies, research, and startup activities.

State Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna said the project is expected to generate more than 100,000 direct and indirect jobs and contribute around Rs 2,000 crore annually in gross value addition to the state economy once fully operational.

The park will be developed in two zones: Zone 1 will be spread across an area of eight acres and will be developed through a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) under a PPP model whereas Zone 2 will be spread across 61.52 acres.

Commercial operations in Zone 1 are expected to begin within 36 months of SPV registration, extendable up to 48 months if necessary.

According to the government, the park is expected to offer shared facilities such as robotics testing and certification centres, rapid prototyping services, AI computing infrastructure, motion capture laboratories and data laboratories

Further, the four new Link Expressways, approved by the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet, are aimed to strengthen the state's expressway network and will cost the state an estimated Rs 17,542.06 crore.

The cleared projects include Farrukhabad Link Expressway, Jhansi Link Expressway, Link connecting the Agra-Lucknow Expressway with the Purvanchal Expressway and Jewar Link Expressway

The Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) will implement these projects through the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) model.

The Cabinet approved the selection of developers for two packages for each of the Farrukhabad, Jhansi, and Jewar Link Expressways. Construction is targeted for completion within three years, followed by a five-year maintenance period.

The projects are expected to generate around 760 lakh man-days of direct and indirect employment. They will improve connectivity between western, central, and eastern Uttar Pradesh. The Agra-Lucknow–Purvanchal link will strengthen east-west travel, while the Jewar Link Expressway will improve connectivity to the Jewar region.

The CM Adityanath-led government also approved the establishment of four global capability centres.

Under the Uttar Pradesh Global Capability Centres Policy-2024, the Cabinet cleared the issuance of Letters of Comfort to four companies proposing a combined investment of Rs 1,709.84 crore in Gautam Buddha Nagar.

Moreover, to protect government digital infrastructure from cyber threats, the Cabinet approved the establishment of the Uttar Pradesh Cyber Security Operations Centre (UP-CSOC), with an estimated project cost of Rs 104.28 crore, including GST.

The proposed operator is the C3iHub Cyber Security Innovation Hub at IIT-Kanpur.

The Centre is expected to provide round-the-clock monitoring of State Data Centre, Uttar Pradesh State Wide Area Network (UPSWAN), government applications and other critical digital assets.

Advanced technologies will be deployed for detecting and responding to cyberattacks, data theft, and suspicious activities.

Further, Artificial intelligence, Machine Learning, and Threat Intelligence will be used to identify and analyse emerging cyber risks.

The project includes three years of operations, maintenance, technical support, cybersecurity training, cyber drills, and independent security audits.