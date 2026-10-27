Madhya Pradesh Govt Orders Transfer Of Five IAS Officers

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, October 27 (IANS) The Madhya Pradesh government has ordered temporary postings of five senior officers on a stop-gap basis until further orders.

The General Administration Department issued the directive on 27 October 2026, transferring the officers to new responsibilities across the state.

According to the order, Pratibha Pal (2012 batch), currently serving as Collector of Sagar district, has been posted as Managing Director of the Madhya Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation in Bhopal.

The posting is against the cadre post of Additional Secretary in the state government.

In a related reshuffle, Neha Meena (2014 batch), Collector of Seoni, has been transferred as Collector of Dewas district. Dilip Kumar Yadav (2014 batch), who was serving as Managing Director of the Madhya Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation in Bhopal, has been appointed Collector of Sagar district. Rituraj (2015 batch), Collector of Dewas, has been posted as Deputy Secretary in the General Administration Department of the Madhya Pradesh government.

Anju Arun Kumar (2017 batch), currently Deputy Secretary in the Panchayat and Rural Development Department, has been appointed Collector of Seoni district.

The order states that these officers are being posted temporarily in their new positions in a stop-gap arrangement until further orders are issued.

Column 4 of the table clarifies that the first posting is against a non-cadre post of Additional Secretary when the corresponding cadre post is not available. These changes involve key administrative positions in district administration and a major state undertaking responsible for tourism development.

Collectors play a central role in district governance, revenue administration, and coordination of development schemes, while the tourism corporation heads promotional and developmental activities related to the state's tourism sector.

The reshuffle appears designed to ensure continuity in administration by filling vacant or critical posts promptly. Such temporary postings are common in state governments to maintain administrative efficiency pending regular cadre reviews or permanent allocations.

The order takes effect immediately and covers officers from the 2012 to 2017 batches.

The order is an ongoing process of cadre management and deployment of officers across districts and departments to meet administrative requirements across Madhya Pradesh.