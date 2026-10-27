Assam Announces 12 Pc Quota For Ex-Agniveers In Govt Jobs

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Oct 27 (IANS) The Assam government has approved 12 per cent reservation for eligible former Agniveers in specified government posts across several departments, with annual recruitment drives under the initiative scheduled to commence in 2027, officials said on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the decision on social media platform X, describing the initiative as a step towards recognising the service of former Agniveers and expanding their employment opportunities in the state.

According to a notification issued by the Home (A) Department, the decision was taken following the recent Assam Cabinet meeting; the reservation will be applicable to direct recruitment vacancies in designated posts, with the government planning to conduct recruitment through annual drives.

The benefit will be available to eligible ex-Agniveers who are permanent residents of Assam and were recruited into the Indian Army, Navy or Air Force under the Agnipath Scheme.

Applicants must have completed the full four-year engagement period and possess an official Agniveer Certificate issued at the time of discharge.

The reservation will extend to specified posts in several departments, including Assam Police, the Forest Department, Fire and Emergency Services, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Prisons, Home Guards and the Excise Department.

The government's decision is expected to provide former Agniveers with additional avenues to pursue careers in state government services after completing their tenure in the armed forces.

The Agnipath Scheme, introduced by the Centre in 2022, provides for the recruitment of personnel into the armed forces for four years.

Under the scheme, a limited proportion of each batch may be retained for regular service, while the remaining personnel complete their engagement and transition to civilian careers.

The Assam government's latest move seeks to utilise the training, discipline and operational experience acquired by former Agniveers during their military service in various public service roles.

The notification establishes the broad framework for the reservation, while the specific posts covered, recruitment schedules and application procedures will be governed by the applicable rules and subsequent guidelines.

The initiative marks another step by the state government towards creating structured employment opportunities for eligible former military personnel within Assam's public service system.