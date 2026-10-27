Zayed International Airport And Air India Express To Expand Abu Dhabi's Connectivity To Two Additional Destinations In India
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info)
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New direct flights to Amritsar and Goa (GOX) commenced from 25 October
New routes further expand Air India Express' growing presence at AUH
Air India Express now connects Abu Dhabi to 17 cities across India with around 160 weekly flights
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