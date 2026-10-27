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Zayed International Airport And Air India Express To Expand Abu Dhabi's Connectivity To Two Additional Destinations In India

Zayed International Airport And Air India Express To Expand Abu Dhabi's Connectivity To Two Additional Destinations In India


Date: 2026-10-27 08:45:55

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info)
    New direct flights to Amritsar and Goa (GOX) commenced from 25 October New routes further expand Air India Express' growing presence at AUH Air India Express now connects Abu Dhabi to 17 cities across India with around 160 weekly flights
Abu Dhabi, UAE, October 2026: Abu Dhabi Airports has welcomed the launch of new Air India Express services connecting Zayed International Airport (AUH) with Amritsar, alongside the relaunch of direct flights to Goa (GOX). Both routes commenced operations on 25 October and operate three times weekly, further strengthening air connectivity between Abu Dhabi and India. Air India Express' latest additions to Amritsar and Goa build on the airline's significant expansion at AUH over the past 12 months. Since 2025, the airline has launched services to Guwahati, Indore, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Navi Mumbai, and Pune, enhancing Abu Dhabi's connectivity with key destinations across India. Air India Express now operates around 160 weekly flights between Abu Dhabi and India, connecting 17 Indian cities directly with the emirate, including Bengaluru, Delhi, Kannur, Kochi, Kozhikode, Mangaluru, Mumbai, Thiruvananthapuram, and Tiruchirappalli. Popularly known as the Golden City, Amritsar is a major cultural and commercial centre in Punjab, while Goa remains one of India's most sought-after leisure destinations. Together, these routes create additional opportunities for tourism, business travel, and visits to friends and relatives between the UAE and India. Carsten Norland, Chief Commercial Officer, Abu Dhabi Airports, said:“India remains one of the most important markets for Abu Dhabi, and the launch of Air India Express services to Amritsar together with the return of Goa flights further strengthens the links between the two nations. These additions expand travel options for passengers as we continue growing our partnership with Air India Express at Zayed International Airport (AUH).” Nipun Aggarwal, Chairman, Air India Express and Chief Commercial Officer, Air India said:“The launch of services to Amritsar and the relaunch of flights to Goa further strengthen Abu Dhabi's position within our growing international network. Following the addition of six routes from the emirate over the past year, these new services reflect our continued commitment to enhancing connectivity between India and the UAE. They offer guests more convenient travel options while supporting stronger community, cultural, and economic ties between the two countries.” About Abu Dhabi Airports: Abu Dhabi Airports operates five commercial airports in the emirate: Zayed International Airport (AUH), Tahnoun International Airport (AAN), Al Bateen Executive Airport (AZI), Delma Island Airport (ZDY) and Sir Bani Yas Island Airport (XSB). Having welcomed over 33 million passengers through its airports in 2025, Abu Dhabi Airports is a gateway to the Emirates for travellers worldwide. It works towards its vision of positioning Abu Dhabi as a leading global aviation hub. Since November 2023, passengers travelling through Zayed International Airport have had the privilege of experiencing the new state-of-the-art terminal, which has significantly increased the airport's operational capacity and features world-class facilities for passengers and aviation operators while strengthening Abu Dhabi's reputation as a destination of choice. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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