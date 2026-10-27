Bigg Boss Kannada 13: Lakshmi Gowda's Remark About Kumari's Bathing Habits Grabs Attention

The sixth week of Bigg Boss 13 has wrapped up. Lakshmi Gowda entered the house as a wildcard through the Agniparikshe task. She has now been eliminated. She got evicted because of low votes. Evicted contestants usually enjoy celebrity status and high demand for a few days. Lakshmi is doing the same right now. She is giving interviews to various media channels about her Bigg Boss journey.

She dropped a massive shocker during one of these chats. She spoke about the talkative contestant Kumari. The makers initially held Kumari back during the Agniparikshe task because of health issues. But people on social media started complaining that this season was very dull. The makers probably sent Kumari inside thinking she would entertain everyone just like Rakshita Shetty did.

Kumari does not take a bath!

Lakshmi Gowda has now made a serious allegation against Kumari. An anchor on the statenewsind channel asked Lakshmi to name the most unhygienic person in the house. Lakshmi immediately took Kumari's name. She said Kumari simply does not take a bath. The other housemates actually celebrate on the rare days she decides to shower. Lakshmi said she felt completely disgusted. She also mentioned that the kitchen sink was extremely dirty when she first entered the Bigg Boss house.

Lakshmi Gowda's emotional post

Lakshmi Gowda posted a heartfelt message on social media right after stepping out of the house. She thanked the people of Karnataka. She wrote that her Bigg Boss journey might have ended, but the love, support, and blessings from the audience will always stay in her heart. She thanked everyone who believed in her and supported her. She called their love her biggest strength. She said she is stepping out of the house but hopes to stay in people's hearts forever. She thanked everyone who voted for her and stood by her till the end. She ended the post by saying, "Your love is my victory, your support is my strength."