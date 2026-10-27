Saudi Arabia Arrests Two Expat Women Over Alleged Immoral Acts! Read On

Riyadh:Police in Saudi Arabia arrested two expatriate women over alleged immoral activities during a raid in the Aseer region in the southern part of the country. The operation was carried out by the Aseer Region Police in coordination with the General Directorate of Community Security and Anti-Human Trafficking.

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The Public Security Department confirmed the arrests in an official statement, saying the women were taken into custody as part of efforts to enforce public order and tackle crimes related to exploitation and illegal activities. However, authorities did not disclose the identities or nationalities of the two women, nor did they provide further details about the specific allegations against them.

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Following the arrests, officials completed the necessary preliminary legal procedures before referring the case to the Public Prosecution. The prosecution will now oversee the investigation and determine the next legal steps in accordance with Saudi law.

The case forms part of ongoing security operations conducted by Saudi authorities across different regions to address alleged violations involving public morality, human trafficking, and related offences. In recent months, law enforcement agencies have carried out several coordinated raids with specialised departments as part of wider campaigns aimed at strengthening public safety and enforcing existing regulations.

Authorities have not yet announced whether additional suspects were involved or if further arrests are expected in connection with the case.