ICESCO Chief Says Delegation Praises Azerbaijan's Restoration Efforts

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The international delegation highly valued the ongoing restoration and reconstruction efforts in the liberated territories, as well as the preservation of heritage monuments reflecting Azerbaijan's profound culture, and expressed pride in these endeavors by the country's leadership and its people, ICESCO Director-General Salim bin Mohammed AlMalik said during a panel session titled "Culture at the center: secure pathways to a shared future," held as part of the 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue in Baku on Tuesday, Trend 's correspondent reports from the event.

He recalled that in 2022, representatives from various countries visited Aghdam. This visit marked the first mission by an international organization to the territories liberated from occupation. The delegation witnessed the severe destruction in the region and conducted observations while adhering to safety protocols in areas hazardous due to the presence of landmines.

According to him, a delegation of 7–8 people from various countries prepared special reports after closely examining the areas.

"It was emphasized that these reports can serve as valuable documents for international courts and legal platforms in the future.

Since then, the delegation has visited Aghdam, the surrounding areas, and Shusha a total of seven times. The development path Shusha has taken over the years and the restoration process were met with admiration by the delegation," he added.

The 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue is taking place in Baku from October 27 through October 29, under the theme "Dialogue for a Shared Future: Building Bridges in a Fragmented World."

The forum is the primary international event of the 'Baku Process,' an initiative launched in 2008 at the proposal of the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev. First organized in 2011, the forum brings together countries, international organizations, experts, and representatives of civil society to engage in intercultural dialogue and cooperation.

The forum's program includes discussions on topics such as peace and security, intercultural and interreligious dialogue, the role of youth, artificial intelligence, the creative economy, media, cultural heritage, and tourism.