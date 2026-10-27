TBC Bank Uzbekistan Introduces Apple Pay For Contactless Payments

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)TBC Bank Uzbekistan has introduced Apple Pay for its customers, allowing them to make contactless payments using iPhone and Apple Watch, the digital bank said on Tuesday.

The service enables customers to pay at contactless terminals by holding their devices near the reader, without using a physical bank card. Apple Pay can also be used for purchases in supported applications and on websites through Safari, including for food delivery, online shopping, transportation and parking.

According to TBC Bank Uzbekistan, transactions are authenticated through Face ID, Touch ID, or the device passcode and protected by a unique, dynamic security code.

The service is designed to protect users' financial information. When a customer adds a credit or debit card to Apple Pay, the actual card number is not stored on the device or Apple's servers. Instead, a unique Device Account Number is encrypted and stored in the device's Secure Element, a dedicated chip designed to protect payment information.

Customers can activate the service by opening the Wallet application on an iPhone, selecting the option to add a card and following the setup instructions. Once a card is added to a compatible device, users can begin making payments, while continuing to receive the rewards and benefits associated with their TBC Bank Uzbekistan cards.

The launch comes as Apple Pay and Google Pay became available in Uzbekistan on October 27, expanding contactless payment options in the country. The services allow eligible bank cardholders to use compatible smartphones and other devices for digital transactions.

TBC Uzbekistan is part of London-listed TBC Bank Group and operates a digital financial ecosystem that includes consumer banking through TBC UZ and Payme, as well as business services through TBC Business and BILLZ.