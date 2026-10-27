QBTS INVESTOR DEADLINE: D-Wave Quantum Inc. Investors With Substantial Losses May Seek To Lead Class Action Lawsuit Before December 15, 2026 Deadline - RGRD Law

If you suffered substantial losses and wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the D-Wave class action lawsuit, please provide your information here:

You can also contact attorneys Ken Dolitsky or Michael Albert of Robbins Geller by calling 800/851-7783 or via e-mail at ....

CASE ALLEGATIONS: D-Wave engages in the development and delivery of quantum computing systems, software, and services.

The D-Wave class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) defendants materially overstated D-Wave's business and financial prospects; (ii) the foregoing was reasonably likely to negatively impact D-Wave's business and reputation; and (iii) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On August 6, 2026, D-Wave announced its financial results for the second quarter of 2026, allegedly reporting revenue of just $3.08 million, compared to $3.1 million for the same period in the prior year, falling short of analyst expectations ranging from $4.03 million to $4.08 million. On this news, the price of D-Wave stock fell more than 9%, according to the complaint.

On August 25, 2026, D-Wave issued a press release“announc[ing] that John Markovich is retiring and thus resigning from his position as Chief Financial Officer effective September 2, 2026.” On this news, the price of D-Wave stock fell nearly 10%, according to the complaint.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased or acquired D-Wave securities during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the D-Wave class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the D-Wave class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the D-Wave class action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff of the D-Wave class action lawsuit.

ABOUT ROBBINS GELLER: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is one of the world's leading law firms representing investors in securities fraud and shareholder rights litigation. Our Firm ranked #1 on the most recent ISS Securities Class Action Services Top 50 Report, recovering more than $916 million for investors in 2025. This marks our fourth #1 ranking in the past five years. And in those five years alone, Robbins Geller recovered $8.4 billion for investors – $3.4 billion more than any other law firm. With 200 lawyers in 10 offices, Robbins Geller is one of the largest plaintiffs' firms in the world, and the Firm's attorneys have obtained many of the largest securities class action recoveries in history, including the largest ever – $7.2 billion – in In re Enron Corp. Sec. Litig. Please visit the following page for more information:

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