Yieldmax® Introduces Option Income Strategy ETF On SK Hynix Inc. (SKHY)

YSKH YSKH. YSKH does not invest directly in SKHY.

Why SK hynix and How YSKH Works

As artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing, and data-intensive applications continue to expand, demand for advanced memory technologies is becoming an increasingly important part of the semiconductor industry. SK hynix is a leading global memory semiconductor manufacturer, specializing in dynamic random access (DRAM), NAND flash memory, and high-bandwidth memory (HBM), which plays a critical role in powering AI accelerators and data centers.

SK hynix has established a strong position in the growing AI infrastructure market through its HBM technology, which enables faster data processing and supports increasingly complex AI workloads. As investment in AI infrastructure continues, memory manufactures like SK hynix are playing a more central role in supporting the next generation of computing.

The YieldMax® SKHY Option Income Strategy ETF (YSKH) seeks to provide investors with an income-focused way to gain indirect exposure to SK hynix. Rather than investing directly in the company's common shares, YSKH uses options-based strategies tied to SK hynix's American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) to pursue current income while seeking exposure to the underlying share price. YSKH brings YieldMax's options-driven approach to a company playing a key role in the global AI infrastructure buildout, giving investors another way to incorporate the memory semiconductor industry into their portfolios.

Important Information

Before investing, you should carefully consider each Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. This and other information are in the prospectus, a copy of which can be obtained by clicking here. Please read the prospectuses carefully before you invest.

A portion (sometimes significant) of the Fund's distributions may be classified as return of capital (“ROC”) for financial or tax reporting purposes, which would decrease the Fund's NAV and trading price over time.

The repeated payment of distributions by the Fund, if any, may significantly erode the Fund's NAV and trading price over time.

While the Fund intends to pay distributions on a regular basis, there is no assurance in any given period that distributions will be made.

There is no guarantee that the Fund's investment strategy will be properly implemented, and an investor may lose some or all of its investment.

Tidal Investments, LLC is the adviser for all YieldMax® ETFs.

THE FUND, TRUST, AND ADVISER ARE NOT AFFILIATED WITH ANY UNDERLYING REFERENCE ASSET.

Risk Disclosures

Investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible.

Call Writing Strategy Risk. The path dependency (i.e., the continued use) of the Fund's call writing strategy will impact the extent that the Fund participates in the positive price returns of the underlying reference asset and, in turn, the Fund's returns, both during the term of the sold call options and over longer periods.

Counterparty Risk. The Fund is subject to counterparty risk by virtue of its investments in options contracts. Transactions in some types of derivatives, including options, are required to be centrally cleared (“cleared derivatives”). In a transaction involving cleared derivatives, the Fund's counterparty is a clearing house rather than a bank or broker. Since the Fund is not a member of clearing houses and only members of a clearing house (“clearing members”) can participate directly in the clearing house, the Fund will hold cleared derivatives through accounts at clearing members.

Derivatives Risk. Derivatives are financial instruments that derive value from the underlying reference asset or assets, such as stocks, bonds, or funds (including ETFs), interest rates or indexes. The Fund's investments in derivatives may pose risks in addition to, and greater than, those associated with directly investing in securities or other ordinary investments, including risk related to the market, imperfect correlation with underlying investments or the Fund's other portfolio holdings, higher price volatility, lack of availability, counterparty risk, liquidity, valuation and legal restrictions.

Options Contracts. The use of options contracts involves investment strategies and risks different from those associated with ordinary portfolio securities transactions. The prices of options are volatile and are influenced by, among other things, actual and anticipated changes in the value of the underlying instrument, including the anticipated volatility, which are affected by fiscal and monetary policies and by national and international political, changes in the actual or implied volatility or the reference asset, the time remaining until the expiration of the option contract and economic events.

Distribution Risk. As part of the Fund's investment objective, the Fund seeks to provide current income. There is no assurance that the Fund will make a distribution in any given period. If the Fund does make distributions, the amounts of such distributions will likely vary greatly from one distribution to the next .

High Portfolio Turnover Risk. The Fund may actively and frequently trade all or a significant portion of the Fund's holdings. A high portfolio turnover rate increases transaction costs, which may increase the Fund's expenses.

Liquidity Risk. Some securities held by the Fund, including options contracts, may be difficult to sell or be illiquid, particularly during times of market turmoil.

Non-Diversification Risk. Because the Fund is“non-diversified,” it may invest a greater percentage of its assets in the securities of a single issuer or a smaller number of issuers than if it was a diversified fund.

New Fund Risk. The Fund is a recently organized management investment company with no operating history. As a result, prospective investors do not have a track record or history on which to base their investment decisions.

Price Participation Risk. The Fund employs an investment strategy that includes the sale of call option contracts, which limits the degree to which the Fund will participate in increases in value experienced by the underlying reference asset over the Call Period.

Single Issuer Risk. Issuer-specific attributes may cause an investment in the Fund to be more volatile than a traditional pooled investment which diversifies risk or the market generally. The value of the Fund, which focuses on an individual security (SKHY), may be more volatile than a traditional pooled investment or the market as a whole and may perform differently from the value of a traditional pooled investment or the market as a whole.

SKHY Investing Risk. SKHY faces risks unique to its operations including, among others, cyclical fluctuations in demand and pricing for memory and storage products, supply and manufacturing disruptions, increased material or labor costs or shortages, rapid technological change, customer concentration, geopolitical and trade-related restrictions, and the ability to attract, hire and retain key employees or qualified personnel. The trading price of SKHY's common stock historically has been and is likely to continue to be volatile. Additionally, the semiconductor industry is highly cyclical and subject to significant pricing pressure, changes in customer demand, and substantial capital investment requirements, all of which may materially affect SKHY's financial performance.

Inflation Risk. Inflation risk is the risk that the value of assets or income from investments will be less in the future as inflation decreases the value of money. As inflation increases, the present value of the Fund's assets and distributions, if any, may decline.

Indirect Investment Risk. The Index is not affiliated with the Trust, the Fund, the Adviser, or their respective affiliates and is not involved with this offering in any way.

YieldMax® ETFs are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC. Foreside is not affiliated with Tidal Investments, LLC, or YieldMax® ETFs.

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