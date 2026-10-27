Freight Technologies Expands Zayren With AI Agents That Can Negotiate With Dozens Of Carriers Simultaneously And AI Enterprise Logistics Analytics

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Autopilot Negotiator runs parallel rate negotiations with carriers within customer-set price limits, allowing operators to book negotiated freight with a single click; Zayren Analytics, available in the Enterprise plan, lets logistics teams query their TMS data in plain language

HOUSTON, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freight Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: FRGT, "Fr8Tech" or the "Company"), a technology-centric logistics company offering a diversified portfolio of AI software solutions designed to address key inefficiencies in the supply chain, today announced a major expansion of Zayren, its AI-powered freight pricing and carrier-matching platform. The release takes Zayren beyond rate prediction into transportation intelligence and automated carrier negotiation by adding two new capabilities: Zayren Analytics, an Enterprise intelligence layer that lets logistics teams interrogate their transportation data in plain language; and Autopilot Negotiator, an AI agent that negotiates freight rates with multiple motor carriers simultaneously.

Zayren launched in November 2025 as a rate-prediction tool for cross-border and domestic over-the-road freight between the United States and Mexico. With this release, Zayren expands into a freight procurement platform that can help a shipper or broker price lanes, identify carriers, negotiate pricing, and process agreed rates. Operators oversee the process rather than handling every call, setting the parameters and limits within which AI agents negotiate.

Autopilot Negotiator

Securing a truck today typically means carrier sales reps calling, emailing or messaging carriers one by one, negotiating each rate and continuously following up across multiple lines of communication. Meanwhile, the same truck is being offered to competitors. Autopilot Negotiator automates that sequence. A rep enters a lane, receives Zayren's reference rate, and sets a target and maximum price. Zayren's AI agents then negotiate over WhatsApp and email (and by SMS with U.S. carriers who opt in) in parallel with carriers from Zayren's database and with carriers that have posted truck availability on the platform. The number of simultaneous negotiations is configurable. Operators can direct Zayren to run 20 or 50 negotiations at once across multiple lanes while supervising the process. Any rates, terms or conditions outside set limits are never offered by the agent. Only when a carrier's price is acceptable does the agent stop and recommend the transaction, which the customer can approve with a single click. When a negotiation closes, Zayren connects the buyer directly with the carrier for shipment confirmation.

Zayren Analytics

Zayren Analytics is a data analytics tool that works on top of existing Transportation Management Systems (TMS) and shipment history. Offered as a customized Enterprise subscription, it is scoped to each customer's data sources and integration needs, and extends Fr8Tech's software-first strategy into the intelligence layer of logistics operations. Fr8Tech connects the customer's data sources, and an AI agent analyzes the shipment history. Users can ask questions or request reports in plain language, such as: which carriers cost the most on a lane, where the company is paying above average rates, or to summarize transportation performance. The system generates answers, comparisons, and reports immediately.

"For too long, logistics teams spent their days reading fragmented data and negotiating with carriers one call at a time," said Javier Selgas, Chief Executive Officer of Freight Technologies. "With this release, we are not only leveraging AI to manage data and offer recommendations, but also completing time-consuming work and delivering results. Zayren can now answer tough questions and inform key decisions at speed and volume, while our customers' people provide the critical judgment."

Zayren is offered in Starter, Pro, and Enterprise plans. Autopilot Negotiator and Zayren Analytics are included in Enterprise. Promotional Pro pricing is available through December 31, 2026. All capabilities were developed by Fr8Tech's in-house AI Lab, consistent with the Company's strategy of building a software-first logistics business serving the U.S.–Mexico corridor.

To learn more about Zayren, please visit zayren.ai

About Freight Technologies Inc.

Freight Technologies (Nasdaq: FRGT) ("Fr8Tech") is a technology company offering a diverse portfolio of proprietary platform solutions that incorporate AI and machine learning tools to optimize and automate aspects of the supply chain process. Focused on addressing the distinct challenges within the supply chain ecosystem, the Company's portfolio of solutions includes the Fr8App platform for over-the-road (OTR) B2B cross-border shipping across the USMCA region; Fleet Rocket, a nimble, scalable and cost-effective Transportation Management System (TMS) for brokers, shippers, and other logistics operators; Fr8Radar, a GPS integration and shipment visibility module within Fleet Rocket that enables real-time tracking of in-transit freight across the U.S.-Mexico corridor; Zayren, an AI-based, pricing-prediction tool and carrier-matching platform designed specifically for cross-border and domestic OTR freight shipments across Mexico and the United States; and DODA Smart, an AI-assisted customs compliance platform to monitor, verify and trace Digital Customs Documents (DODAs) for trade operators in Mexico. Each product is interconnected within a unified platform to connect carriers and shippers and significantly improve matching and operational efficiency via innovative technologies such as live pricing, real-time tracking, digitization of critical documentation, brokerage support, transportation management, fleet management, and committed capacity solutions. For more information, please visit fr8technologies.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Fr8Tech's and Fr8App Inc.'s actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates, and projections and, consequently, readers should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue" and similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Most of these factors are outside Fr8Tech's and Fr8App Inc.'s control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: (1) the inability to obtain or maintain the listing of Fr8Tech's ordinary shares on Nasdaq; (2) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (3) the possibility that Fr8Tech or Fr8App Inc. may be adversely affected by other economic, business and/or competitive factors; (4) risks relating to the uncertainty of the projected financial information with respect to Fr8App Inc.; (5) risks related to the organic and inorganic growth of Fr8App Inc.'s business and the timing of expected business milestones; and (6) other risks and uncertainties identified, including those under "Risk Factors," to be filed in Fr8Tech's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Fr8Tech cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. Fr8Tech and Fr8App Inc. caution readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Fr8Tech and Fr8App Inc. do not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in their expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

CONTACT: Fr8Tech Contact: Jason Finkelstein IGNITION Investor Relations...