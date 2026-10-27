Amplitech Group Advances Commercial And Defense 5G Opportunities Through OCUDU Radio Interoperability Milestone

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OCUDU interoperability complements existing portable private 5G and demonstrated AI RAN capabilities, broadening potential routes to customer qualification and equipment sales

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPG, AMPGZ) (the“Company” or“AmpliTech”), a designer, developer and manufacturer of advanced RF and microwave components and 5G communication systems, today announced that its 5G Medium Power Radio Unit (MPRU) has successfully demonstrated interoperability with OCUDU (Open Centralized Unit Distributed Unit), an open-source radio access network software platform supported by the Linux Foundation's OCUDU Ecosystem Foundation.

The milestone expands the software environments in which potential customers can evaluate AmpliTech radio hardware. It complements the Company's existing portable 5G Network-in-a-Box (NIB) offering and previously demonstrated Massive MIMO AI-RAN capabilities. Management believes this broader range of integration options can reduce initial technical uncertainty and expand opportunities for operator evaluations, system-integrator designs and private-network projects that may lead to equipment sales. The OCUDU demonstration itself does not represent a customer order.

Why the milestone matters commercially

A 5G radio is one component of a larger network. OCUDU provides open-source centralized-unit and distributed-unit software used alongside radio equipment. By demonstrating interoperability with this software, AmpliTech has reduced an initial technical integration barrier for potential customers that seek flexibility in choosing radio hardware. Further performance validation, security testing, customer qualifications and commercial agreements remain necessary before deployments or sales can occur.

Differentiated U.S.-engineered hardware

AmpliTech's U.S.-engineered portfolio includes its MPRU, O-RAN Category B 64T64R Massive MIMO radio and portable private 5G NIB. These offerings allow the Company to address different coverage, capacity and deployment requirements. The OCUDU milestone announced today applies to the MPRU; it does not establish OCUDU interoperability across the full portfolio.

Portable private 5G and demonstrated AI RAN compatibility

AmpliTech already offers a portable 5G Network-in-a-Box, providing a compact private-network option for customers seeking local connectivity. The existing product gives the Company a platform for pursuing enterprise, temporary-site and government evaluation opportunities, subject to configuration, spectrum availability and application-specific requirements. It also enables discussions around complete private-network requirements alongside sales of individual radio units.

In its May 20, 2026 public announcement, Northeastern University reported a prototype integrating AmpliTech's 64T64R Massive MIMO radio with NVIDIA AI Aerial software and OpenAirInterface. This demonstration provides a technical reference for prospective customers evaluating AmpliTech radio hardware for accelerated, open network architectures. Together with the Company's existing portable private 5G Network-in-a-Box and the separate MPRU interoperability milestone announced today, these capabilities broaden the configurations through which AmpliTech can pursue customer evaluations, system-integrator designs and potential equipment sales. Commercial deployments remain subject to configuration-specific testing, customer qualification and purchase orders. Read Northeastern University's announcement.

The OCUDU milestone applies to the MPRU, while the Northeastern prototype used the 64T64R radio. NIB configurations and software integration requirements depend on the computing platform, radio configuration and intended application.

Defense and government demand for open wireless networks

The U.S. Department of Defense's Private 5G Deployment Strategy encourages the use of Open RAN solutions where mission, technical and financial considerations support them. In 2024, the Department announced an approximately $6.5 million Open RAN prototype award at Fort Bliss, Texas, illustrating active evaluation of modular, multi-vendor communications. OCUDU's initial development also received support through the National Spectrum Consortium and the DoD FutureG Office, according to the Linux Foundation. These initiatives indicate a potential addressable customer segment for suppliers able to meet demanding security, performance, procurement and interoperability requirements; this is a viable new market opportunity for AmpliTech.

Independent industry forecasts provide context. Global Market Insights estimates the worldwide 5G-in-defense market at approximately $2.2 billion in 2026 and projects $8.4 billion by 2035, a 16.2% compound annual growth rate over 2026–2035. Grand View Research projects the broader private 5G network market to grow from $5.9 billion in 2026 to $150.7 billion by 2033, a 58.9% CAGR. These forecasts cover broad markets with different definitions and methodologies; they are not estimates of AmpliTech's directly addressable radio market or future revenue.

Broader commercial opportunities

Beyond defense, AmpliTech's radio and NIB portfolio provides routes to pursue manufacturing, logistics, utilities, campuses and research networks. The Linux Foundation launched the OCUDU Ecosystem Foundation in March 2026 with founding participation from organizations including AT&T, Verizon, Ericsson, Nokia and NVIDIA. Their participation expands the surrounding ecosystem but does not establish an endorsement or purchase commitment to AmpliTech. The commercial opportunity depends on converting demonstrated capabilities into selected configurations, customer qualifications, deployments and repeat orders.

Fawad Maqbool, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of AmpliTech Group, stated:“Today's OCUDU interoperability demonstration applies to our MPRU and broadens the open software environments in which customers can evaluate that radio. Separately, our 64T64R Massive MIMO radio was demonstrated in Northeastern University's AI-RAN prototype, as described in its May announcement. These are distinct technical achievements involving different radio products. Alongside our existing portable private 5G Network-in-a-Box, they support opportunities across operators, system integrators, private networks and government programs. Our focus is to convert each product's demonstrated capabilities into customer qualifications, purchase orders and repeat business.”

About AmpliTech Group, Inc.

AmpliTech Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMPG, AMPGZ) designs, develops and manufactures advanced RF and microwave signal-processing components and next-generation 5G infrastructure systems. Its portfolio includes low-noise amplifiers, cryogenic amplifiers, Massive MIMO O-RAN radio systems and 5G Network-in-a-Box solutions for defense, satellite communications, quantum computing and telecommunications. Products are designed and engineered in the United States. For more information, visit .

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements about the significance of OCUDU interoperability; future integration, testing and qualification; potential customer evaluations, design wins, purchase orders and revenue; defense and private 5G demand; competitive differentiation; portable NIB applications; AI-RAN integration and commercialization; and market growth. Such statements are based on current expectations and are not guarantees. Actual results may differ materially due to technical and security requirements, additional testing, customer procurement decisions, competition, pricing, product readiness, deployment schedules, government funding, supply-chain constraints and risks described in the Company's SEC filings. Independent third-party market forecasts are subject to uncertainty and do not predict the Company's performance. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

Company Contact:

Jorge Flores | 631-521-7831 | ...