Itron Announces Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LIBERTY LAKE, Wash., Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), which is innovating new ways for utilities and cities to manage energy and water, announced today financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2026. Key results for the quarter include (compared with the third quarter of 2025):

Revenue of $599 million, increased 3%;

Annual recurring revenue of $423 million, increased 25%;

GAAP net income attributable to Itron, Inc. of $71 million, increased $6 million;

GAAP diluted earnings per share of $1.61, increased $0.20 per share;

Non-GAAP diluted EPS of $1.94, increased $0.40 per share;

Adjusted EBITDA of $115 million, increased 18%; and Free cash flow of $96 million, decreased $18 million.

“Itron delivered a strong third quarter, with revenue returning to growth at the top end of our outlook, record adjusted EBITDA, and earnings well ahead of our expectations - demonstrating the earnings leverage of our stronger operating model,” said Tom Deitrich, Itron's President and CEO.“Utilities' needs for capacity, reliability, resiliency, and affordability continue to drive demand for our technology, while our expanding software and services portfolio is supporting recurring revenue growth.” Summary of Third Quarter Consolidated Financial Results

(All comparisons made are against the prior year period unless otherwise noted) Revenue

Total third quarter revenue of $599 million compared to $582 million in the prior year. The increase was driven primarily by growth in Outcomes and the contribution from Resiliency Solutions. Device Solutions revenue decreased 2%, or 1% in constant currency due to lower legacy gas product sales. Networked Solutions revenue decreased 1% due to the timing of project deployments. Outcomes revenue increased 9% due to higher services revenue. Resiliency Solutions revenue was $16 million. Adjusted Gross Margin

Itron's third quarter adjusted gross margin of 41.3% increased 350 basis points from the prior year due to customer and product mix as well as operational efficiencies. Operating Expenses and Operating Income

GAAP operating expenses of $149 million increased $12 million and non-GAAP operating expenses of $141 million increased $10 million from the prior year due to the Urbint and Locusview acquisitions. GAAP operating income of $95 million was $14 million higher due to higher gross profit. Non-GAAP operating income of $107 million was $18 million higher than the prior year due to higher gross profit, partially offset by higher operating expenses. Net Income and Earnings per Share (EPS)

Net income attributable to Itron, Inc. for the quarter was $71 million, or $1.61 per diluted share, compared with net income attributable to Itron, Inc. of $66 million, or $1.41 per diluted share in 2025. The increase was driven by higher operating income. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Itron, Inc., which excludes the expenses associated with amortization of intangible assets, amortization of debt placement fees, restructuring, loss on sale of business, strategic initiative expense, acquisition and integration related expenses, gain on the sale of equity method investments, and the tax effect of excluding these expenses, was $86 million, or $1.94 per diluted share, compared with $72 million, or $1.54 per diluted share, in 2025. The increase was driven by higher non-GAAP operating income and lower non-GAAP taxes. Cash Flow

Net cash provided by operating activities was $102 million in the third quarter compared with $118 million in the prior year. Free cash flow was $96 million in the third quarter compared with $113 million in the prior year. The decrease in free cash flow was primarily due to changes in working capital, higher cash tax payments and lower interest income. Other Measures Total backlog at quarter end was $4.3 billion and bookings during the quarter totaled $482 million. Q4 and Updated Full Year 2026 Outlook Fourth Quarter 2026 financial outlook:

Revenue between $621 and $636 million Non-GAAP diluted EPS between $1.70 and $1.80

Updated Full Year 2026 financial outlook:

Revenue between $2.37 and $2.385 billion Non-GAAP diluted EPS between $6.72 and $6.82

Earnings Conference Call

Itron will host a conference call to discuss the financial results contained in this release at 10:00 a.m. EDT on October 27, 2026. Interested parties may listen to the conference call on a live webcast. The webcast, along with a supplemental presentation, may be accessed from the company's website at . Participants should access the webcast 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. A webcast replay of the conference call may be accessed on the company's website at . About Itron

Itron is a proven global leader in energy, water, smart city, IIoT and intelligent infrastructure services. For utilities, cities and society, we build innovative systems, create new efficiencies, connect communities, encourage conservation and increase resourcefulness. By safeguarding our invaluable natural resources today and tomorrow, we improve the quality of life for people around the world. Join us: Itron® and the Itron Logo are registered trademarks of Itron, Inc. in the United States and other countries and regions. All third-party trademarks are property of their respective owners and any usage herein does not suggest or imply any relationship between Itron and the third party unless expressly stated. Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This release contains, and our officers and representatives may from time to time make, "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are neither historical factors nor assurances of future performance. These statements are based on our expectations about, among others, revenues, operations, financial performance, earnings, liquidity, earnings per share, cash flows and restructuring activities including headcount reductions and other cost savings initiatives. This document reflects our current strategy, plans and expectations and is based on information currently available as of the date of this release. When we use words such as "expect", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "goal", "seek", "project", "estimate", "future", "strategy", "objective", "may", "likely", "should", "will", "will continue", and similar expressions, including related to future periods, they are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions and estimates. Although we believe the estimates and assumptions upon which these forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, any of these estimates or assumptions could prove to be inaccurate and the forward-looking statements based on these estimates and assumptions could be incorrect. Our operations involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside our control, and any one of which, or a combination of which, could materially affect our results of operations and whether the forward-looking statements ultimately prove to be correct. Actual results and trends in the future may differ materially from those suggested or implied by the forward-looking statements depending on a variety of factors. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Some of the factors that we believe could affect our results include our ability to execute on our restructuring plans, our ability to achieve estimated cost savings, the rate and timing of customer demand for our products, rescheduling of current customer orders, changes in estimated liabilities for product warranties, adverse impacts of litigation, changes in laws, regulations, tariffs, sanctions, trade policies and retaliatory responses, our dependence on new product development and intellectual property, future acquisitions, changes in estimates for stock-based and bonus compensation, increasing volatility in foreign exchange rates, international business risks, uncertainties caused by adverse economic conditions, including without limitation those resulting from extraordinary events or circumstances and other factors that are more fully described in Part I, Item 1A: Risk Factors included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec 31, 2025 and other reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Itron undertakes no obligation to update or revise any information in this press release. Non-GAAP Financial Information

To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (GAAP), we use certain adjusted or non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP operating expense, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS), adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow, adjusted gross profit, adjusted operating income, and constant currency. We provide these non-GAAP financial measures because we believe they provide greater transparency and represent supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision making. We exclude certain costs in our non-GAAP financial measures as we believe the net result is a measure of our core business. We believe these measures facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period by eliminating potential differences caused by the existence and timing of certain expense items that would not otherwise be apparent on a GAAP basis. Non-GAAP performance measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, results prepared in accordance with GAAP. We strongly encourage investors and shareholders to review our financial statements and publicly-filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Our non-GAAP financial measures may be different from those reported by other companies. When providing future outlooks and/or earnings guidance, a reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP diluted EPS to the GAAP diluted EPS has not been provided because we are unable to predict with reasonable certainty the potential amount or timing of restructuring related expenses and their related tax effects without unreasonable effort. These costs are uncertain, depend on various factors and could have a material impact on GAAP results for the guidance period. A more detailed discussion of why we use non-GAAP financial measures, the limitations of using such measures, and reconciliations between non-GAAP and the nearest GAAP financial measures are included in this press release. For additional information, contact: Itron, Inc. Paul Vincent

Vice President, Investor Relations

(512) 560-1172 Stephanie Tarlton, CFA

Principal, Investor Relations

(512) 676-8365

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ITRON, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Revenues Product revenues $ 489,002 $ 494,323 $ 1,420,265 $ 1,534,648 Service revenues 110,331 87,302 328,952 260,889 Total revenues 599,333 581,625 1,749,217 1,795,537 Cost of revenues Product cost of revenues 302,831 319,238 883,732 1,003,074 Service cost of revenues 51,632 42,842 153,656 132,081 Total cost of revenues 354,463 362,080 1,037,388 1,135,155 Gross profit 244,870 219,545 711,829 660,382 Operating expenses Sales, general and administrative 84,067 83,139 279,146 257,665 Research and development 56,957 50,032 168,097 153,932 Amortization of intangible assets 8,460 4,403 25,110 13,425 Restructuring (102 ) 188 345 872 Loss on sale of business - - - 79 Total operating expenses 149,382 137,762 472,698 425,973 Operating income 95,488 81,783 239,131 234,409 Other income (expense) Interest income 7,194 13,569 19,107 37,582 Interest expense (5,863 ) (5,647 ) (17,440 ) (16,888 ) Other income (expense), net 202 996 3,624 1,359 Total other income (expense) 1,533 8,918 5,291 22,053 Income before income taxes 97,021 90,701 244,422 256,462 Income tax provision (25,750 ) (24,478 ) (66,092 ) (56,137 ) Net income 71,271 66,223 178,330 200,325 Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests (98 ) 610 230 898 Net income attributable to Itron, Inc. $ 71,369 $ 65,613 $ 178,100 $ 199,427 Net income per common share - Basic $ 1.63 $ 1.43 $ 4.03 $ 4.38 Net income per common share - Diluted $ 1.61 $ 1.41 $ 3.97 $ 4.30 Weighted average common shares outstanding - Basic 43,812 45,746 44,210 45,574 Weighted average common shares outstanding - Diluted 44,411 46,660 44,827 46,405





ITRON, INC. SEGMENT INFORMATION (Unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Product revenues Device Solutions $ 101,189 $ 103,097 $ 335,857 $ 340,423 Networked Solutions 359,581 365,378 989,929 1,119,381 Outcomes 27,276 25,848 92,031 74,844 Resiliency Solutions 956 - 2,448 - Total Company $ 489,002 $ 494,323 $ 1,420,265 $ 1,534,648 Service revenues Device Solutions $ 331 $ 525 $ 1,485 $ 1,830 Networked Solutions 29,921 28,324 89,474 85,987 Outcomes 64,965 58,453 192,519 173,072 Resiliency Solutions 15,114 - 45,474 - Total Company $ 110,331 $ 87,302 $ 328,952 $ 260,889 Total revenues Device Solutions $ 101,520 $ 103,622 $ 337,342 $ 342,253 Networked Solutions 389,502 393,702 1,079,403 1,205,368 Outcomes 92,241 84,301 284,550 247,916 Resiliency Solutions 16,070 - 47,922 - Total Company $ 599,333 $ 581,625 $ 1,749,217 $ 1,795,537 Adjusted gross profit Device Solutions $ 35,900 $ 32,007 $ 118,678 $ 103,351 Networked Solutions 162,685 154,761 450,912 460,718 Outcomes 36,902 32,777 114,306 96,313 Resiliency Solutions 11,953 - 35,568 - Total Company $ 247,440 $ 219,545 $ 719,464 $ 660,382 Adjusted segment operating income Device Solutions $ 28,851 $ 24,875 $ 97,264 $ 80,800 Networked Solutions 130,420 121,880 352,617 358,988 Outcomes 18,828 16,806 61,725 46,823 Resiliency Solutions 4,213 - 12,920 - Total Company $ 182,312 $ 163,561 $ 524,526 $ 486,611 Adjusted Gross Margin 41.3 % 37.7 % 41.1 % 36.8 %





ITRON, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited, in thousands) September 30, 2026 December 31, 2025 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 840,323 $ 1,020,397 Accounts receivable, net 380,063 367,794 Inventories 280,972 242,886 Other current assets 182,972 191,241 Total current assets 1,684,330 1,822,318 Property, plant, and equipment, net 120,634 112,193 Deferred tax assets, net 258,787 265,183 Other long-term assets 61,870 63,352 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 45,937 29,341 Intangible assets, net 255,052 83,337 Goodwill 1,690,417 1,344,983 Total assets $ 4,117,027 $ 3,720,707 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 193,960 $ 156,288 Other current liabilities 40,568 58,864 Wages and benefits payable 104,800 122,245 Taxes payable 27,687 16,618 Current portion of debt, net - 459,522 Current portion of warranty 9,847 10,868 Unearned revenue 218,971 187,822 Total current liabilities 595,833 1,012,227 Long-term debt, net 1,577,039 788,805 Long-term warranty 7,200 7,350 Pension benefit obligation 59,804 61,998 Deferred tax liabilities, net 1,413 623 Operating lease liabilities 40,907 19,623 Other long-term obligations 115,519 91,885 Total liabilities 2,397,715 1,982,511 Equity Common stock 1,485,168 1,661,350 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net (76,271 ) (56,505 ) Retained earnings 289,851 111,751 Total Itron, Inc. shareholders' equity 1,698,748 1,716,596 Noncontrolling interests 20,564 21,600 Total equity 1,719,312 1,738,196 Total liabilities and equity $ 4,117,027 $ 3,720,707





ITRON, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited, in thousands) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 2025 Operating activities Net income $ 178,330 $ 200,325 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization of intangible assets 55,602 36,221 Non-cash operating lease expense 9,889 8,856 Stock-based compensation 44,527 47,819 Amortization of prepaid debt fees 5,765 5,401 Deferred taxes, net (5,062 ) 48,860 Loss on sale of business - 79 Restructuring, non-cash 462 (25 ) Other adjustments, net (3,248 ) (531 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisition and sale of business: Accounts receivable (6,664 ) (12,127 ) Inventories (40,344 ) 19,828 Other current assets 5,705 (40,295 ) Other long-term assets 161 6,918 Accounts payable, other current liabilities, and taxes payable 27,932 (5,959 ) Wages and benefits payable (20,534 ) (30,801 ) Unearned revenue 32,960 34,320 Warranty (1,141 ) (2,404 ) Restructuring (8,345 ) (16,445 ) Other operating, net (450 ) (13,409 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 275,545 286,631 Investing activities Net proceeds related to the sale of business - 278 Acquisitions of property, plant, and equipment (19,540 ) (15,077 ) Business acquisitions, net of cash and cash equivalents acquired (514,888 ) - Other investing, net 3,098 (1,995 ) Net cash used in investing activities (531,330 ) (16,794 ) Financing activities Proceeds from borrowings 805,000 - Payments on debt (460,000 ) - Issuance of common stock 2,788 6,332 Payments on call spread for convertible offering (92,817 ) - Repurchase of common stock (152,234 ) - Prepaid debt fees (21,600 ) (2,207 ) Other financing, net (2,006 ) (2,288 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 79,131 1,837 Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (3,420 ) 9,033 Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (180,074 ) 280,707 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 1,020,397 1,051,237 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 840,323 $ 1,331,944

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared in accordance with GAAP, we use certain non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP operating expense, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted EPS, adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow, adjusted gross profit, adjusted operating income, and constant currency. The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, and other companies may define such measures differently. For a reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure to the most comparable financial measure prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, please see the table captioned Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to the Most Directly Comparable GAAP Financial Measures.



We use these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision making and/or as a means for determining executive compensation. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance and ability to service debt by excluding certain expenses that may not be indicative of our recurring core operating results. These non-GAAP financial measures facilitate management's internal comparisons to our historical performance, as well as comparisons to our competitors' operating results. Our executive compensation plans exclude non-cash charges related to amortization of intangibles and depreciation of property, plant, and equipment and certain discrete cash and non-cash charges, such as restructuring, loss on sale of business, strategic initiative expenses, or acquisition and integration related expenses. We believe that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance and when planning, forecasting and analyzing future periods. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they provide greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision making and because they are used by our institutional investors and the analyst community to analyze the health of our business.

Non-GAAP operating expenses and non-GAAP operating income – We define non-GAAP operating expenses as operating expenses excluding certain expenses related to the amortization of intangible assets, restructuring, loss on sale of business, strategic initiative expenses, and acquisition and integration related expenses. We define non-GAAP operating income as operating income excluding the expenses related to the amortization of intangible assets, restructuring, loss on sale of business, strategic initiative expenses, and acquisition and integration related expenses. Acquisition and integration related expenses include costs, which are incurred to affect and integrate business combinations, such as professional fees; certain employee retention and salaries related to integration; employee severance; contract terminations; travel costs related to knowledge transfer; system conversion costs; and asset impairment charges. We consider these non-GAAP financial measures to be useful metrics for management and investors because they exclude the effect of expenses that are not related to our core operating results. By excluding these expenses, we believe that it is easier for management and investors to compare our financial results over multiple periods and analyze trends in our operations. For example, in certain periods, expenses related to amortization of intangible assets may decrease, which would improve GAAP operating margins, yet the improvement in GAAP operating margins due to this lower expense is not necessarily reflective of an improvement in our core business. There are some limitations related to the use of non-GAAP operating expenses and non-GAAP operating income versus operating expenses and operating income calculated in accordance with GAAP. We compensate for these limitations by providing specific information about the GAAP amounts excluded from non-GAAP operating expense and non-GAAP operating income and evaluating non-GAAP operating expense and non-GAAP operating income together with GAAP operating expense and operating income.

Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS – We define non-GAAP net income as net income attributable to Itron, Inc. excluding the expenses associated with amortization of intangible assets, amortization of debt placement fees, restructuring, loss on sale of business, strategic initiative expenses, acquisition and integration related expenses, gain on sale of equity method investment, and the tax effect of excluding these expenses. We define non-GAAP diluted EPS as non-GAAP net income divided by diluted weighted-average shares outstanding during the period calculated on a GAAP basis and then reduced to reflect any anti-dilutive impact of the convertible notes hedge transactions. We consider these financial measures to be useful metrics for management and investors for the same reasons that we use non-GAAP operating income. The same limitations described above regarding our use of non-GAAP operating income apply to our use of non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS. We compensate for these limitations by providing specific information regarding the GAAP amounts excluded from these non-GAAP measures and evaluating non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS together with GAAP net income attributable to Itron, Inc. and GAAP diluted EPS.

For interim periods the budgeted annual effective tax rate (AETR) is used, adjusted for any discrete items, as defined in Accounting Standards Codification (ASC) 740 - Income Taxes. The budgeted AETR is determined at the beginning of the fiscal year. The AETR is revised throughout the year based on changes to our full-year forecast. If the revised AETR increases or decreases by 200 basis points or more from the budgeted AETR due to changes in the full-year forecast during the year, the revised AETR is used in place of the budgeted AETR beginning with the quarter the 200 basis point threshold is exceeded and going forward for all subsequent interim quarters in the year. We continue to assess the AETR based on latest forecast throughout the year and use the most recent AETR any time it increases or decreases by 200 basis points or more from the prior interim period.

Adjusted EBITDA – We define adjusted EBITDA as net income (a) minus interest income and gain on sale of equity method investment, (b) plus interest expense, depreciation and amortization, restructuring, loss on sale of business, strategic initiative expenses, acquisition and integration related expenses, and (c) excluding income tax provision or benefit. Management uses adjusted EBITDA as a performance measure for executive compensation. A limitation to using adjusted EBITDA is that it does not represent the total increase or decrease in the cash balance for the period and the measure includes some non-cash items and excludes other non-cash items. Additionally, the items that we exclude in our calculation of adjusted EBITDA may differ from the items that our peer companies exclude when they report their results. We compensate for these limitations by providing a reconciliation of this measure to GAAP net income.

Free cash flow – We define free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities less cash used for acquisitions of property, plant and equipment. We believe free cash flow provides investors with a relevant measure of liquidity and a useful basis for assessing our ability to fund our operations and repay our debt. The same limitations described above regarding our use of adjusted EBITDA apply to our use of free cash flow. We compensate for these limitations by providing specific information regarding the GAAP amounts in the reconciliation.

Adjusted gross profit – We define adjusted gross profit as gross profit excluding the amortization expense of core-developed technology intangible assets.

Adjusted operating income – We define adjusted operating income as operating income excluding the amortization of core-developed technology intangible assets.

Constant currency – We refer to the impact of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations in our discussions of financial results, which references the differences between the foreign currency exchange rates used to translate operating results from the entity's functional currency into U.S. dollars for financial reporting purposes. We also use the term "constant currency", which represents financial results adjusted to exclude changes in foreign currency exchange rates as compared with the rates in the comparable prior year period. We calculate the constant currency change as the difference between the current period results and the comparable prior period's results restated using current period foreign currency exchange rates.

The tables below reconcile the non-GAAP financial measures of operating expenses, operating income, net income, diluted EPS, adjusted EBITDA, and free cash flow with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

ITRON, INC. RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO THE MOST DIRECTLY COMPARABLE GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data) TOTAL COMPANY RECONCILIATIONS Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 NON-GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES GAAP operating expenses $ 149,382 $ 137,762 $ 472,698 $ 425,973 Amortization of intangible assets(1) (8,460 ) (4,403 ) (25,110 ) (13,425 ) Restructuring 102 (188 ) (345 ) (872 ) Loss on sale of business - - - (79 ) Strategic initiative (133 ) (1,566 ) (608 ) (1,566 ) Acquisition and integration (245 ) (1,286 ) (7,474 ) (1,370 ) Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 140,646 $ 130,319 $ 439,161 $ 408,661 NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME GAAP operating income $ 95,488 $ 81,783 $ 239,131 $ 234,409 Amortization of intangible assets 11,030 4,403 32,745 13,425 Restructuring (102 ) 188 345 872 Loss on sale of business - - - 79 Strategic initiative 133 1,566 608 1,566 Acquisition and integration 245 1,286 7,474 1,370 Non-GAAP operating income $ 106,794 $ 89,226 $ 280,303 $ 251,721 NON-GAAP NET INCOME & DILUTED EPS GAAP net income attributable to Itron, Inc. $ 71,369 $ 65,613 $ 178,100 $ 199,427 Amortization of intangible assets 11,030 4,403 32,745 13,425 Amortization of debt placement fees 1,956 1,777 5,711 5,271 Restructuring (102 ) 188 345 872 Loss on sale of business - - - 79 Strategic initiative 133 1,566 608 1,566 Gain on sale of equity method investment - - (3,249 ) - Acquisition and integration 245 1,286 7,474 1,370 Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments 1,702 (3,021 ) 3,018 (4,974 ) Non-GAAP net income attributable to Itron, Inc. $ 86,333 $ 71,812 $ 224,752 $ 217,036 Non-GAAP diluted EPS $ 1.94 $ 1.54 $ 5.01 $ 4.68 GAAP weighted average common shares outstanding - Diluted 44,411 46,660 44,827 46,405 Effect of call option transaction - 2021 Notes - (34 ) - (11 ) Non-GAAP weighted average common shares outstanding - Diluted 44,411 46,626 44,827 46,394

(1) Excludes amortization of core-developed technology intangible assets.

ITRON, INC. RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO THE MOST DIRECTLY COMPARABLE GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited, in thousands) TOTAL COMPANY RECONCILIATIONS Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 ADJUSTED EBITDA GAAP net income attributable to Itron, Inc. $ 71,369 $ 65,613 $ 178,100 $ 199,427 Interest income (7,194 ) (13,569 ) (19,107 ) (37,582 ) Interest expense 5,863 5,647 17,440 16,888 Income tax provision 25,750 24,478 66,092 56,137 Depreciation and amortization 18,440 12,039 55,602 36,221 Restructuring (102 ) 188 345 872 Loss on sale of business - - - 79 Strategic initiative 133 1,566 608 1,566 Acquisition and integration 245 1,286 7,474 1,370 Gain on sale of equity method investment - - (3,249 ) - Adjusted EBITDA $ 114,504 $ 97,248 $ 303,305 $ 274,978 FREE CASH FLOW Net cash provided by operating activities $ 101,953 $ 117,829 $ 275,545 $ 286,631 Acquisitions of property, plant, and equipment (6,408 ) (4,421 ) (19,540 ) (15,077 ) Free Cash Flow $ 95,545 $ 113,408 $ 256,005 $ 271,554

The tables below reconcile the non-GAAP financial measure of adjusted gross profit with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

TOTAL COMPANY RECONCILIATIONS Three months ended September 30, 2026 (Unaudited, in thousands) Device Solutions Networked Solutions Outcomes Resiliency Solutions Segments Subtotal Total revenues $ 101,520 $ 389,502 $ 92,241 $ 16,070 $ 599,333 Total cost of revenues 65,620 226,817 55,964 6,062 354,463 Gross profit 35,900 162,685 36,277 10,008 244,870 Gross margin 35.4 % 41.8 % 39.3 % 62.3 % 40.9 % Amortization of core-developed technology intangible assets $ - $ - $ 625 $ 1,945 $ 2,570 Adjusted gross profit 35,900 162,685 36,902 11,953 247,440 Adjusted gross margin 35.4 % 41.8 % 40.0 % 74.4 % 41.3 % Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 (Unaudited, in thousands) Device Solutions Networked Solutions Outcomes Segments Subtotal Total revenues $ 103,622 $ 393,702 $ 84,301 $ 581,625 Total cost of revenues 71,615 238,941 51,524 362,080 Gross profit 32,007 154,761 32,777 219,545 Gross margin 30.9 % 39.3 % 38.9 % 37.7 % Amortization of core-developed technology intangible assets $ - $ - $ - $ - Adjusted gross profit 32,007 154,761 32,777 219,545 Adjusted gross margin 30.9 % 39.3 % 38.9 % 37.7 % TOTAL COMPANY RECONCILIATIONS Nine months ended September 30, 2026 (Unaudited, in thousands) Device Solutions Networked Solutions Outcomes Resiliency Solutions Segments Subtotal Total revenues $ 337,342 $ 1,079,403 $ 284,550 $ 47,922 $ 1,749,217 Total cost of revenues 218,664 628,491 172,119 18,114 1,037,388 Gross profit 118,678 450,912 112,431 29,808 711,829 Gross margin 35.2 % 41.8 % 39.5 % 62.2 % 40.7 % Amortization of core-developed technology intangible assets $ - $ - $ 1,875 $ 5,760 $ 7,635 Adjusted gross profit 118,678 450,912 114,306 35,568 719,464 Adjusted gross margin 35.2 % 41.8 % 40.2 % 74.2 % 41.1 % Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 (Unaudited, in thousands) Device Solutions Networked Solutions Outcomes Segments Subtotal Total revenues $ 342,253 $ 1,205,368 $ 247,916 $ 1,795,537 Total cost of revenues 238,902 744,650 151,603 1,135,155 Gross profit 103,351 460,718 96,313 660,382 Gross margin 30.2 % 38.2 % 38.8 % 36.8 % Amortization of core-developed technology intangible assets $ - $ - $ - $ - Adjusted gross profit 103,351 460,718 96,313 660,382 Adjusted gross margin 30.2 % 38.2 % 38.8 % 36.8 %



