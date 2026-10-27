Draganfly Announces U.S. Defense Sales Across Heavy Lift And Commander 3XL Platforms

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Orders highlight expanding adoption of Draganfly's unmanned systems and growing demand for adaptable, mission-ready defense capabilities

Tampa, FL, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO; CSE: DPRO; FSE: 3U8) ("Draganfly" or the "Company"), an award-winning, industry-leading developer of drone solutions and systems, today announced multiple defense sales across multiple Light Infantry Divisions involving its Heavy Lift and Commander 3XL unmanned aircraft platforms, reflecting increasing demand for mission-ready systems designed to support evolving operational requirements.

The Company has secured inaugural sales of its Heavy Lift platform, as well as separate follow-on purchases of its Commander 3XL systems, by an existing U.S. Department of War (DOW) customer currently using Draganfly's Flex platforms.

Utilization of Draganfly's Heavy Lift platform represents an important step in the adoption of Draganfly's higher-payload unmanned aircraft capabilities within the U.S. defense market. Designed for demanding operational environments, the Heavy Lift platform supports mission-specific payloads and configurations, providing defense operators with a flexible system for applications requiring increased lifting capacity and adaptability.

The Commander 3XL utilization builds on an established DOW relationship supporting expanded intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) operations. The Commander 3XL's will complement the customer's previously purchased Flex systems, supporting ISR as well as a broader range of operational requirements.

Together, these sales demonstrate demand for Draganfly's portfolio of adaptable unmanned systems, from modular, rapidly deployable platforms to larger aircraft capable of supporting more demanding payload and mission requirements.

"Defense customers are increasingly looking for integrated capabilities that can adapt as their operational requirements evolve," said Cameron Chell, President and CEO of Draganfly. "These orders reflect two important aspects of our strategy: introducing our technology into new operational environments, and expanding our relationships with customers who are already using Draganfly systems. Our focus is on delivering solutions that support the mission, with the flexibility to integrate new capabilities and scale alongside our customers' needs."

Draganfly's approach to unmanned systems development combines aircraft design, engineering, payload integration and mission-specific configuration to support customers operating in complex environments. With a portfolio spanning multiple aircraft classes and operational applications, the Company is positioned to address a broad range of defense requirements through adaptable platforms and integrated technologies.

The sales also reflect Draganfly's continued focus on expanding its presence within the North American defense market, supporting military customers with unmanned systems designed to meet changing operational needs.

About Draganfly

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO; CSE: DPRO; FSE: 3U8) is a Canadian-headquartered developer of advanced drone solutions, unmanned systems and software serving customers across North America and globally. With more than 27 years of experience in unmanned systems, Draganfly develops and delivers technologies spanning aerial platforms, autonomy, sensing, payload integration and mission-specific solutions for defence, public safety and commercial applications.

The Company combines engineering, manufacturing, software and systems-integration capabilities to support customers operating in complex and mission-critical environments. Draganfly is driven by a mission to provide innovative, reliable solutions that save time, money and lives.

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Forward-Looking Statements

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