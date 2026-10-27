Sharplink To Host Third Quarter 2026 Earnings Conference Call And Webcast On November 9, 2026 At 8:30 A.M. E.T.

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)Sharplink, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBET) (“Sharplink” or the“Company”), one of the world's largest corporate holders of Ether (“ETH”) and prominent industry advocate of Ethereum adoption, today announced that the Company will host a conference call on Monday, November 9, 2026 at 8:30 A.M. Eastern Time to discuss its financial and operating results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026. The Company will release its financial results in a press release prior to the call.

Sharplink's executive team will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer period. The conference call details are as follows:



Date: Monday, November 9, 2026

Time: 8:30 A.M. Eastern Time

Toll-free dial-in number: (877) 407-2988

International dial-in number: (201) 389-0923 Webcast: Sharplink's Q3 2026 Earnings Call



Participants can also access the Company's earnings call using the call me option here for instant telephone access to the event, which will be active 15 minutes before the scheduled start time.

A telephonic replay will be available approximately three hours after the conference call concludes through Monday, November 23, 2026.



Toll-free replay number: (877) 660-6853

International replay number: (201) 612-7415 Replay ID: 13762953



A link to the live webcast and replay will also be available at . The Company encourages all participants to register at least 15 minutes prior to the 8:30 A.M. ET start time. If you have any difficulty registering or connecting with the conference call, please contact Elevate IR at (720) 330-2829.

About Sharplink

Sharplink (NASDAQ: SBET) is a leading institutional-grade Ethereum treasury platform designed to give public market investors smarter, more productive exposure to ETH. The Ethereum ecosystem underpins the majority of global stablecoin, tokenized real-world assets and decentralized finance settlement. Sharplink was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida. Learn more at sharplink.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

Forward-Looking Statement Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and these forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include, but are not limited to, goals and expectations regarding the Company's strategy and potential partnerships; the Company's Ethereum treasury strategy and expected common stock per-share effects; and other statements accompanied by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or similar words, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward looking. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, including without limitation, the potential use of the Company's ATM facility; the Company's ability to repurchase additional shares of its common stock under its stock repurchase program; the Company's ability to achieve and sustain profitable operations; volatility in the market price of ETH and its resulting impact on the Company's accounting and financial reporting; changes in government regulation of cryptocurrencies and online be ting; changes in securities laws or other applicable regulations; fluctuations in customer demand and overall economic conditions; competitive pressures, including competing products, pricing, and sales cycles; the protection and enforcement of the Company's proprietary rights; and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company's Annual Report and other filings with the SEC. Under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, entities are generally required to measure certain crypto assets at fair value, with changes reflected in net income each reporting period. Changes in the fair value of crypto assets could result in significant fluctuations to the balance sheet and income statement results. Additionally, for other certain types of crypto assets, the Company uses the historical costs less impairment model. This model may require the Company to record an associated impairment charge reflected in net income as a result of a decrease in the market price of the crypto assets below the cost value at which the Company's crypto assets are carried on its balance sheet. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements in this press release.

CONTACT:

Sharplink's Investor Relations Contact:

Sean Mansouri, CFA or Aaron D'Souza | Elevate IR

Phone: (720) 330-2829

Email: ...

Sharplink's Media Contact:

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