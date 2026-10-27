Cloudera Expands Enterprise AI Ecosystem To Power AI Factories Anywhere

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Expanding the AI ecosystem with Mistral AI, VAST Data, Neo4j and Cartesia brings greater choice across enterprise knowledge, models, voice, and infrastructure

SANTA CLARA, Calif. and NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloudera, the only company bringing AI to data anywhere, today announced the expansion of its Enterprise AI Ecosystem at EVOLVE 26 New York. Building on our Enterprise AI Ecosystem from 2024 and 2025, the expansion strengthens Cloudera Anywhere Cloud as the foundation for enterprise AI factories: environments that continuously turn governed data into insight and autonomous action.

As enterprises move from asking AI questions to entrusting agents with business outcomes, each layer of the architecture matters. Agents need connected knowledge to understand business context, models suited to each task, responsive interfaces, and infrastructure that keeps data flowing. Anywhere Cloud will bring these capabilities together through a consistent operating model across public cloud, private cloud, and on-premises environments-giving customers greater freedom to meet performance, cost, and sovereignty requirements.

“The next competitive advantage will come from how effectively enterprises turn their own knowledge into action,” said Abhas Ricky, Chief Business Officer and GM, Applied AI at Cloudera.“Our ambition is to make every enterprise an AI factory, with the freedom to choose its models, retain control of its data, and improve the economics of every workload. Anywhere Cloud and our expanding ecosystem will connect the capabilities to make that possible-from the first insight to the millionth agentic action.”

Connected knowledge makes agentic action more reliable. Neo4j adds knowledge graphs and semantic context, helping agents query relationships across enterprise data and understand how customers, products, transactions, and business processes connect. Combined with Cloudera's governed data foundation, this supports the progression from finding information to reasoning over it and taking informed action.

“Our partnership with Cloudera helps organizations create a shared knowledge layer across enterprise data in public and private cloud environments, delivering the critical connection between relational data and deep semantic context. The Cloudera Open Data Lakehouse, in combination with Neo4j's Graph Intelligence Platform, allows organizations to query massive datasets, uncover hidden relationships, and power next-generation enterprise AI safely across any cloud or on-premises environment,” said Sudhir Hasbe, President & Chief Product Officer at Neo4j.

Sovereign voice brings those capabilities into everyday interactions. Cartesia expands model choice with speech generation and transcription for voice agents operating within customer-controlled environments. Cartesia reports sub-90-millisecond speech-generation latency; its Sonic-3.6 model ranked first on both Artificial Analysis speech arena leaderboards at launch. These capabilities support natural, responsive interactions while helping enterprises retain control of sensitive conversations.

"Voice is becoming the primary interface for AI, and the enterprises that stand to gain the most are often those bound by the strictest data sovereignty and governance requirements," said Karan Goel, CEO and Co-Founder of Cartesia. "Together with Cloudera, we're enabling the world's most regulated organizations to deploy real-time voice agents at scale while retaining complete control over their data."

Specialised intelligence broadens what the factory can produce. Cloudera's previously announced strategic partnership with Mistral remains central to its sovereign inference strategy. Mistral's expanding portfolio includes the announced 1.05-trillion-parameter Large 4 model, Timestral forecasting models, and Robostral for embodied navigation. Its engineering collaboration with NVIDIA and scientific AI work with CERN further demonstrate the breadth of specialised intelligence emerging beyond conversational AI. Model choice allows enterprises to match capability, latency, and compute requirements to each workload.

"As enterprises transition to production-ready agentic workflows, maintaining control over sensitive data and infrastructure is non-negotiable,” said Marjorie Janiewicz, CRO of Mistral.“Integrating Mistral's frontier models and products with Cloudera's hybrid data platform will allow organizations to build, train, and deploy custom intelligence on their own proprietary data, with full governance across any environment."

High-performance data infrastructure keeps the factory productive. The previously announced VAST Data partnership addresses GPU starvation by supplying accelerators with high-throughput, low-latency data. VAST's storage architecture supports Cloudera's containerized data services, helping improve data delivery, GPU utilization, and the performance of AI and analytics workloads across Anywhere Cloud.

“Most enterprises already have the data they need for AI. The challenge is unlocking the value in data to create a continuous pipeline of AI inference, fine-tuning, and data analysis to build the next generation of intelligent applications,” said Jeff Denworth, Co-Founder at VAST Data.“Together, Cloudera and VAST are helping customers build AI factories that connect data, intelligence, and infrastructure into a single operational platform for AI across hybrid environments.”

Together, these partnerships extend choice across the AI stack. Through an expanding portfolio of joint solutions and validated reference architectures, Cloudera aims to reduce integration effort, improve total cost of ownership, and make hybrid and sovereign AI easier to put into production.

Learn more about Cloudera's Enterprise AI Ecosystem inaugural partners by reading our 2025 and 2024 announcements.

About Cloudera

Cloudera is the only hybrid data and AI platform company that large organizations trust to bring AI to their data anywhere it lives. Unlike other providers, Cloudera delivers a consistent cloud experience that converges public clouds, on-prem data centers, sovereign clouds, and the edge, leveraging a proven open-source foundation. As the pioneer in big data, Cloudera empowers businesses to apply AI and assert control over 100% of their data, in all forms, improving security, governance, and real-time and predictive insights. The world's largest brands across all industries rely on Cloudera to transform decision-making and ultimately boost bottom lines, safeguard against threats, and save lives.

To learn more, visit Cloudera.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X. ©2026 Cloudera and associated marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cloudera, Inc. All other company and product names are trademarks of their respective owners.

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