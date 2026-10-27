NEXGEL Regains Compliance With Nasdaq Listing Requirement

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)NEXGEL, Inc. (“NEXGEL” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: NXGL), a company with a patient-centric medical technology sales and marketing team working closely with clinicians to provide solutions that drive better outcomes, streamline care and elevate the patient experience, today announced that it has received a notification letter from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) notifying the Company that it has regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2), and this matter is now closed. The Company's Common Stock will continue to be listed and traded on The Nasdaq Capital Market.

As previously disclosed, NEXGEL received a notification letter from the Nasdaq Listing Qualifications Department on April 22, 2026, notifying the Company that its Common Stock failed to maintain a minimum bid price of $1.00 over the previous 30 consecutive business days as required by the Listing Rules of The Nasdaq Stock Market. To regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement, the Company was required to maintain a minimum closing bid price of $1.00 or more for at least 10 consecutive trading days, which was achieved on October 23, 2026.

About NEXGEL, Inc.

NEXGEL, through its BIONX Surgical division, is a patient centric medical technology sales and marketing team working closely with clinicians to provide solutions that drive better outcomes, streamline care, and elevate the patient experience. Bionx has a strong offering of products including Biovance (human amniotic membrane allograft), Biovance 3L (tri-layer human amniotic membrane allograft), Interfyl (human connective tissue matrix), SilverSeal (antimicrobial hydrogel wound dressing), and an expansive ophthalmic portfolio of placental derived ocular allografts (LUCENT, single layer, RADIANT, dual layer, and VIVID, triple layer). Additionally, NEXGEL is a provider of healthcare, beauty, and over-the-counter (OTC) products including ultra-gentle, high-water-content hydrogel products for healthcare and consumer applications. Based in Langhorne, Pa., the Company has developed and manufactured electron-beam, cross-linked hydrogels for over two decades. In addition to the above, NEXGEL brands include Hexagels®, Turfguard®, Kenkoderm® and Silly George®. NEXGEL also has strategic contract manufacturing relationships with leading consumer healthcare companies.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the“Exchange Act”) (which Sections were adopted as part of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words“believe,”“anticipate,”“estimate,”“expect,”“intend,”“plan,”“project,”“prospects,”“outlook,” and similar words or expressions, or future or conditional verbs, such as“will,”“should,”“would,”“may,” and“could,” are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, including, without limitation, statements regarding NEXGEL's ability to maintain compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any anticipated results, performance, or achievements for many reasons. The Company disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, a future event, or otherwise. For additional risks and uncertainties that could impact the Company's forward-looking statements, please see the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, including but not limited to the discussion under“Risk Factors” therein, which the Company filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”) and which may be viewed at SEC.gov.

Investor Contact:

Valter Pinto, Managing Director

KCSA Strategic Communications

212.896.1254

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