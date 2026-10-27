Battery Tender Brings Four New Chargers And Jump Starters To Advance Auto Parts Stores And Online

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The expanded lineup gives professional installers and do-it-yourself customers targeted battery care and emergency jump-starting solutions for cars, trucks, SUVs and powersports

DELAND, Fla., Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Battery Tender® by Deltran, known for its reliable battery chargers and portable power accessories, is bringing four new chargers and jump starters to more than 5,000 store locations across the Advance Auto Parts family, including Advance Auto Parts and its Carquest stores, and online. The new lineup features a dual-function charger and jump starter, a 5 AMP charger and maintainer, and two portable jump starters, one that doubles as a USB power bank and one with a built-in tire inflator.

“As driver needs change, convenience and peace of mind are everything,” said Michael Prelec, CEO of Battery Tender.“Deepening our partnership with Advance Auto Parts means the gear you hope you never need is now easier to grab before an emergency strikes. By bringing more of our chargers and jump starters into local stores and online, we're making sure drivers have access to reliable backup power whenever they need it.”

These four new additions join two existing Battery Tender products at Advance Auto Parts, including the Battery Tender® Junior and Battery Tender® Plus, expanding the total lineup to six:



Charge N Start 4120: A 4 AMP smart charger and 1,200 AMP jump starter in one unit, featuring a built-in flashlight.

Power Tender® 5 AMP 12V/6V Battery Charger and Maintainer: Charges in four automatic steps, holds at float voltage, and includes a five-year warranty.

Jump N Start 2000 AMP Portable Lithium Jump Starter: Delivers 2,000 AMPs of peak power from a 16,000mAh lithium battery (capable of up to 20 jumps on a single charge) and doubles as a USB power bank. Jump N Start 800 AMP Jump Starter and Tire Inflator: Pairs 800 AMPs of peak power with an integrated tire inflator rated to 140 psi.



Shop Battery Tender products at shop.advanceautoparts.com/brands/battery-tender or visit a local Advance Auto Parts store. See the media kit here for product images.

About Battery Tender®

Battery Tender ® by Deltran has been the trusted leader in battery charging and maintenance technology since 1965. As the pioneer of microprocessor-controlled battery chargers, Battery Tender revolutionized the industry by introducing intelligent charging systems that prevent overcharging and extend battery life. Today, Battery Tender offers a comprehensive lineup of charging solutions ranging from 750mA to 48 AMP chargers, multi-bank systems, jump starters, EV chargers, and solar accessories - all designed and engineered in the USA.

Media Contact:

Bethany Rhodes

Uproar by Moburst for Battery Tender ® by Deltran

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