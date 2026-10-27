Major Automotive OEM Approves Marchex Engage For Service For Its Dealer Network

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Approval follows early adoption across 75 dealerships, expanding access to AI-powered technology that helps service departments capture missed appointment opportunities

SEATTLE, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCHX) (“Marchex” or the“Company”), a vertically focused, AI-driven conversation analytics, customer acquisition and optimization company, today announced that a major automotive original equipment manufacturer (OEM) has approved Marchex Engage for Service for inclusion in its dealer portal. The approval enables dealerships throughout the OEM's network to purchase and deploy the solution, with eligible purchases supported by OEM co-op funds.

The addition of Engage for Service to the OEM's dealer network expands Marchex's distribution and simplifies dealer access to technology designed to improve service appointment conversion, identify missed revenue opportunities, and strengthen customer retention.

“Service departments play an important role in dealership profitability and customer relationships,” said Russell Horowitz, Chairman of Marchex.“This approval expands our opportunity to bring Engage for Service to more dealerships through an established OEM channel. By making the solution easier to access and supporting adoption through co-op funding, we can help more dealers turn insights from customer conversations into timely follow-up, service appointments, and stronger customer engagement.”

Before receiving portal approval, Marchex introduced an early access version of Engage for Service as part of a bundled offering spanning dealership departments. The solution was deployed across 75 dealerships, with participating dealers reporting benefits including:



Greater visibility into service department business development center (BDC) performance and effectiveness.

Identification of gaps in customer interactions that can affect appointment conversion and service experience. Real-time alerts flagging missed appointment opportunities and customer frustration, helping teams prioritize follow-up.



Engage for Service uses AI-powered conversation analytics to help dealerships understand customer needs, evaluate service interactions, and identify opportunities to increase bookings. By translating customer conversations into actionable insights and alerts, the solution helps dealership teams improve follow-up and capture more value from existing service demand.

About Marchex

Marchex and Archenia together harness proprietary AI-powered conversational intelligence and advanced customer acquisition technologies to transform consumer intent into actionable, outcome-driven business results. The combination of Marchex's prescriptive analytics and omnichannel intelligence with Archenia's AI-verified qualification, natural-language analytics, and automated decisioning capabilities creates a highly differentiated customer acquisition and optimization technology platform.

Leveraging real-time AI signals, machine-learning models, and deep vertical market expertise, the Company identifies consumer intent, improves qualification accuracy, and delivers verified outcomes such as high-intent conversations, appointments, and sales. Serving market-leading companies across major verticals including automotive, insurance, home services, healthcare, and advertising/media, Marchex empowers organizations to optimize customer engagement and drive revenue growth through AI-driven insights, actions, and outcomes.

Please visit , /press-awards-recognition/, or follow Marchex on LinkedIn, where Marchex discloses material information from time to time about the Company, its financial information, and its business.

For further information, contact:

Marchex Investor Relations

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