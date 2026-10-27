Nautilus Celebrates 20 Years Of Advancing Renewable Energy

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company marks two decades of growth, approaching 650 MW operating across nearly 175 sites nationwide

Chicago, IL, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nautilus Solar Energy® ("Nautilus"), is proud to announce its 20th anniversary of operations – a major milestone in the company's history. Over the course of the last two decades, the company has steadily and successfully grown from its roots as a pioneer in distributed generation development into an established leader and one of the largest community solar businesses operating within the U.S. renewable industry marketplace.

“Reaching 20 years of operation is a rare achievement for any business in the renewable energy industry,” said Jeffrey Cheng, Chief Executive Officer of Nautilus.“I am deeply grateful to the current and former employees, partners and financial backers who have helped build Nautilus over the past two decades. This milestone reflects their collective contributions to the strength of the business that we have created together. Today, with Power Sustainable's support and resources, Nautilus is stronger than ever before, and our scale positions us well for the opportunities ahead.”

“We congratulate Nautilus and its entire team on this milestone. Their disciplined operating approach and steadfast commitment to delivering affordable renewable energy solutions to customers has allowed them to grow steadily, even through all the periodic shifts in U.S. renewable energy policy,” said Pierre-Olivier Perras, Managing Partner of Power Sustainable Energy and Chairman of Nautilus Solar.“Nautilus's community solar offerings play an important role in the broader U.S. renewable energy transition, and we look forward to supporting the company's continued growth in the years ahead.”

Today, Nautilus operates a portfolio approaching 650 MW across nearly 175 sites located throughout the United States and provides discounted renewable energy to its over 65,000 subscribers. As community solar and renewable energy policies evolve, Nautilus plans to work closely with its development partners to expand systematically into new states and introduce additional distributed generation offerings. This growth strategy supports the company's long-term vision of making affordable, clean energy accessible to the customers and local communities it serves.

About Nautilus

Founded in 2006, Nautilus has become one of the largest community solar businesses in the U.S. and a contributor to America's clean energy transition. Delivering affordable, clean energy solutions to residential and commercial customers, Nautilus currently operates and manages nearly 175 community solar sites across 12 states and serves over 65,000 customers. It takes a unique, full-service approach to its community solar business – handling project financing, development, construction, maintenance and customer management for the entire lifespan of every project. Nautilus is backed by Power Sustainable, a multi-platform alternative asset manager and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Power Corporation of Canada.

For more information, visit nautilussolar.com. Join Nautilus on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and X.

CONTACT: Nautilus Solar Energy...