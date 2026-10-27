Flux Power To Host 2027 Fiscal First Quarter Financial Results Conference Call On November 3, 2026
Analysts and investors are invited to join the conference call using the following information:
Date: Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026
Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time)
Conference Call Number: 1-833-630-1956
International Call Number: +1-412-317-1837
Callers should request to be placed into the Flux Power conference call
Additionally, this conference call will be broadcast live over the Internet and can be accessed by all interested parties on the News & Events section of the Company's Investor Relations website.
For those unable to participate during the live broadcast of the conference call, a telephone replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after the conference call and accessible through November 10, 2026. The replay dial-in number is 1-855-669-9658, and the access code is 3796341. International callers should dial +1-412-317-0088 and enter the same access code. Additionally, a replay of the webcast will be available on Flux Power's Investor Relations website for approximately 90 days.
About Flux Power Holdings, Inc
Flux Power (NASDAQ: FLUX) designs, manufactures, and sells advanced lithium-ion energy storage solutions for electrification of a range of industrial and commercial sectors including material handling and airport ground support equipment (GSE). Flux Power's lithium-ion battery packs, including the proprietary battery management system (BMS) and telemetry, provide customers with a better performing, lower cost of ownership, and more environmentally friendly alternative, in many instances, to traditional lead acid and propane-based solutions. Lithium-ion battery packs reduce CO2 emissions and help improve sustainability and ESG metrics for fleets. For more information, please visit .
Flux, Flux Power, and associated logos are trademarks of Flux Power Holdings, Inc.
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External Investor Relations:
Leanne Sievers
Shelton Group
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