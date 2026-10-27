Influential Women Features Holly Blasier, Recent Graduate, Vision Rehab Therapy Formerly Licensed Occupational Therapist

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Empowering Individuals with Vision Loss Through 27+ Years of Clinical Expertise, Specialized Training, and Patient-Centered CareNew York, New York - Holly Blasier is a dedicated healthcare professional with more than 27 years of experience in adult rehabilitation. By shifting to another area of rehabilitation, she leveraged her skills and experience to align with a new role that better fits her interests and goals. This transition was completed with advanced vision rehabilitation training from 2022 to 2024.After finishing school, Holly taught at the Lighthouse Guild in New York, N.Y., working in the Teenager Empowerment Program to help ease students' transitions to college or the workforce. She assisted teenagers by providing safety training, kitchen skills, food preparation, home and personal management, and braille support. The teens freely engaged with one another about safety and shared experiences, naturally encouraging their classmates to be cognizant of safety with regard to individual vision conditions or vision loss. Now, she is preparing to earn her Vision Rehabilitation Therapist (VRT) certification, a step that will further deepen her expertise in the field.Holly's path into vision rehabilitation grew out of decades of hands-on clinical work. Over the course of her career, she has practiced in rehabilitation hospitals, home care, skilled nursing facilities, and pediatric settings, supporting people recovering from neurological injuries, chronic illnesses, developmental conditions, and vision loss. Along the way, she noticed that visual impairments often had a profound effect on a patient's ability to function independently, and that rehabilitative care frequently left a gap in this area. That observation inspired her to move into the specialized field she serves today.Her academic background reflects both clinical rigor and communication skill. Holly earned a Master of Arts in Occupational Therapy from New York University's School of Education, following a Bachelor of Science in Public Relations and Museum Studies from Boston University. In 2024, she completed advanced training in awareness of the visually impaired and blind through Salus University, which supported her transition into vision rehabilitation. She is a member of the AER (Association for Education and Rehabilitation of the Blind and Visually Impaired). She previously held licensure as an occupational therapist and is a member of the Influential Women Network.The communities Holly has served have recognized her commitment to patient care. She received Resident Council Recognition Awards from both Jewish Home and Hospital and Terence Cardinal Cooke Health Care Center, honors that reflect the compassion and professionalism residents and colleagues associate with her work. She is also known as a dedicated mentor who has guided aspiring occupational therapists and rehabilitation professionals, helping shape the next generation of clinicians.In her current role, Holly focuses on helping learners build independence through daily living skills, goals, confidence, self-determination, and self-advocacy. Her work centers on empowering people with vision loss to approach everyday tasks with confidence, adapting techniques to each person's needs, routines, and goals. For Holly, success in rehabilitation is measured not only by skills mastered but by the renewed sense of possibility that comes when a person realizes they can manage their own life on their own terms.The breadth of Holly's experience is a distinctive asset in vision rehabilitation. Having worked with children, adults, and older adults across institutional and community settings, she understands how vision loss intersects with other health conditions, family dynamics, and the demands of daily life. That perspective allows her to see each person as a whole individual rather than a diagnosis, and to approach rehabilitation as a collaborative process built on trust, patience, and respect.Holly credits her professional growth to perseverance, faith, and the guidance of exceptional mentors. She emphasizes that meaningful professional relationships, a steady commitment to lifelong learning, and a dedication to serving others with compassion have carried her through both career milestones and significant life challenges. The same values-including compassion, perseverance, mentorship, faith, and human connection-shape how she cares for patients and approaches her own development.She sees considerable opportunity ahead for the field. Holly notes that demand for vision rehabilitation services and specialized care for individuals who are blind or visually impaired continues to grow. She believes that professionals who pursue advanced training and certification will find expanding opportunities to make a meaningful impact while advancing their own careers. Her own pursuit of VRT certification reflects that conviction.For young women entering healthcare, Holly offers advice rooted in her own experience. The best career guidance she ever received was that lasting professional relationships matter: befriend classmates, stay in touch with professors, work diligently, and seek out mentors who can offer perspective and open doors. She encourages newcomers to treat mentorship, perseverance, and continuous learning as long-term tools for success.Holly's belief in relationships extends beyond the clinic. She regards mentorship as both a responsibility and a privilege, and she remains engaged with students and emerging clinicians even as she continues her own education. In her view, a profession grows stronger when experienced practitioners invest time in those who follow them, sharing knowledge, encouragement, and the practical lessons learned at the bedside and in the home.Looking ahead, Holly remains committed to advancing vision rehabilitation services, expanding her professional knowledge, and empowering individuals to live fuller, more independent lives. Once she completes her VRT certification, she plans to continue combining clinical skill with mentorship, drawing on more than 27 years of experience to serve a community whose needs she believes deserve greater attention.Holly Blasier is based in New York, NY, where her professional focus spans rehabilitation, home care, and vision rehabilitation. She continues to dedicate her career to helping people who are blind or visually impaired live with greater independence, confidence, and dignity.Learn More about Holly Blasier:Through her Influential Women profile:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Influential Women Features Holly Blasier, Recent Graduate, Vision Rehab Therapy Formerly Licensed Occupational Therapist News Provided By Influential Women October 27, 2026, 12:17 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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