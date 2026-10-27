Kopa Studio Releases POIS, An Iphone App Using Airpods Motion Sensors For Head-Position Reminders

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The independently developed application uses head-motion data from compatible headphones to detect sustained downward head tilt during user-initiated sessions.

BERLIN, GERMANY, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Independent European app developer Kopa Studio has released POIS, an iPhone application that uses motion data from compatible Apple AirPods and Beats headphones to provide audio reminders when a user's head remains tilted downward for an extended period.The application uses head-tracking capabilities available through Apple's Core Motion framework. Similar motion-sensing technology is used to support head-tracked Spatial Audio on compatible headphones.POIS applies this information to head-position awareness during activities such as desk work, studying and walking.How the application worksAt the beginning of a session, users establish a reference position by looking forward naturally while wearing compatible headphones.The application then monitors changes in head orientation relative to that reference position. When it detects sustained downward head tilt, it generates a brief audio cue through the headphones.The detection system is designed to distinguish sustained downward positioning from shorter movements, such as briefly checking a phone or looking at an object.Sessions can continue while the iPhone is locked, provided the required headphone connection remains active. Users can also continue listening to music or other audio during a session.The application processes head-motion data on the iPhone and does not use a camera to determine head orientation. Its interface displays session duration rather than assigning a posture score.Use of existing consumer hardwareThe application is an example of software using motion sensors already present in consumer headphones for a purpose beyond their established audio functions.Head-tracking data provides information about the orientation and movement of the headphones. However, it does not directly measure spinal alignment, shoulder position or other physical characteristics associated with posture.Kopa Studio states that POIS is intended to provide reminders for personal awareness rather than evaluate whether a particular head position is medically appropriate.The application is not a medical device and has not been clinically validated. It does not diagnose, treat or prevent musculoskeletal conditions, and its reminders should not be interpreted as medical recommendations.Development testing has included everyday activities such as desk work, walking and listening to music. The developer continues to evaluate how the application responds to movements in different environments.Availability and compatibilityPOIS is available on the Apple App Store for iPhone devices running iOS 18 or later.The application requires compatible AirPods or Beats headphones that support head-motion tracking, including AirPods Pro, AirPods Max, AirPods third generation and newer, and Beats Fit Pro.POIS supports seven languages: English, German, Spanish, French, Polish, Brazilian Portuguese and Arabic. It is available as a free download with optional subscription plans.Additional technical information, compatibility requirements and product documentation are available at .About Kopa StudioKopa Studio is an independent European software development studio focused on consumer mobile applications. POIS is one of its iPhone applications and explores the use of headphone motion sensors for head-position awareness.Website:Press information: /press

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Kopa Studio Releases POIS, an iPhone App Using AirPods Motion Sensors for Head-Position Reminders News Provided By Kopa Studio October 27, 2026, 12:17 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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