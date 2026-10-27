Xinguangzheng Launches Free Planning Tools For Steel Building Buyers

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Qingdao steel building manufacturer adds size, frame, insulation and quote-comparison tools to help overseas buyers compare kit quotes on equal terms

- James Zhang, Project Manager, Xinguangzheng

QINGDAO, SHANDONG, CHINA, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Qingdao Xinguangzheng Steel Structure Co., Ltd. (NEEQ: 834422), a steel building manufacturer founded in 1997, has launched a buyer resources center and a set of free online planning tools on its English website, xgzstructure. The tools are built for developers, contractors and project owners outside China who are sizing, specifying and comparing steel building kits before they ask suppliers for a price.

Buyers who import steel buildings often collect quotes that rest on different inputs: span, eave height, wind and snow loads, crane tonnage, insulation, and what the kit actually includes. Two prices that look similar can describe two different buildings. The new tools help buyers settle those inputs first, so that quotes from any supplier can be read line by line on equal terms.

The tools follow the order in which a buyer makes decisions:

Building System Comparison: compares a pre-engineered metal building, conventional structural steel and concrete across eight factors, including stories, column-free span, cranes, build time and soil, and returns a one-sentence conclusion.

Building Size Planner: suggests width, length and eave height for hangars, warehouses, cold storage, offices and crane buildings, based only on values the buyer enters, and produces a parameter sheet that can be pasted into an inquiry.

Frame Type Selector: compares single-span, multi-span, single-slope and lean-to frames for a given width and crane, and converts roof pitch between x:12, degrees and percent.

Envelope and Insulation Selector: compares roof and wall panel options by use and climate, with a condensation check and vapor control notes.

Metal Building Color Visualizer: previews roof, wall, trim, wainscot and door colors on a 2D elevation, with a PNG download.

Quote and Supplier Comparison: sets two to four quotes side by side by scope, specification and terms.

Each result is a planning draft. Loads and spans are engineered later to the code that applies at the buyer's site, and the buyer approves a Tekla 3D model before any steel is cut.

"Most of the questions we answer before a quote are about what to measure and what to compare, not about price," said James Zhang, Project Manager at Xinguangzheng. "These tools let a buyer arrive with the right inputs, whichever supplier they choose."

Alongside the tools, the resources center offers guides on what a pre-engineered metal building is, how its cost is built up, a buyer's guide, a glossary and articles organized by building type, from warehouses and cold storage to workshops, offices and aircraft hangars.

Manufacturing capacity behind the kits

Xinguangzheng operates six factories with 150,000 m2 of floor space and 12 production lines, with annual capacity of up to 150,000 tonnes of steel structures. Primary frames are welded H-sections in Q355B steel, blasted to Sa2.5 and primed with epoxy zinc-rich primer, and main welds are ultrasonically tested. The company holds EN 1090 (CE), CWB certification to CSA W47.1 Division 1, EAC (GOST 23118-2019), ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001 and ISO 45001, as well as China's Grade I qualifications for steel structure manufacturing and engineering contracting.

Xinguangzheng steel buildings are supplied as export kits for projects from 3,000 m2, covering primary and secondary steel, roof and wall cladding, shop drawings, an installation manual and export packing. Foundation and erection are handled by a local contractor in the buyer's country, supported by column base reaction data and free remote guidance. Production typically takes 15 to 40 days depending on tonnage, and kits ship from Qingdao Port.

Buyers can send building type, width, length, eave height and site country to receive a free, no-obligation layout, specification and itemized quote.

About Xinguangzheng

Qingdao Xinguangzheng Steel Structure Co., Ltd. was founded in 1997 in Qingdao, Shandong Province, China, and has been listed on China's National Equities Exchange and Quotations (NEEQ: 834422) since 2015. With more than 1,000 employees and over 5,000 delivered projects, the company makes steel warehouses, industrial buildings, workshops, cold storage buildings, aircraft hangars, office and commercial buildings for customers in more than 130 countries and regions.

James Zhang

Qingdao Xinguangzheng Steel Structure Co., Ltd.

+86 183 6628 8508

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Xinguangzheng Launches Free Planning Tools for Steel Building Buyers News Provided By Qingdao Xinguangzheng Steel Structure Co., Ltd. October 27, 2026, 12:17 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry



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