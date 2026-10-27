Marsh Advances Carbon Market Integrity Through Innovative Risk Management Solution For Carbon Project Developer Invert

Invert x Marsh

Invert and Marsh's 5-year partnership produced the first reversal insurance policy, replacing buffer pools to unlock capital and scale carbon markets.

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Invert Inc. (“Invert”), a leading carbon reduction and removal company, and Marsh, a global leader in insurance broking and risk advising, announce the successful placement of the first reversal insurance policy under Verra's durability pilot. This landmark achievement is the culmination of more than five years of Invert and its broker, Marsh, pursuing specialized risk management solutions for the rapidly evolving carbon markets, with a dedicated focus on buffer pool replacement. Marsh successfully brokered the transaction, placing the policy with Oka, with underwriting by CarbonPool, whose innovative product offering finally delivered the exact solution required to bring this long-term vision to life.​As carbon markets mature and transition toward compliance-grade standards, robust and regulated risk transfer mechanisms have become essential for scaling project finance. Over the past five years, Invert, acting as a carbon project developer and investor, has engaged Marsh to help procure and design insurance products specifically suited to the complex needs of project developers. These bespoke solutions (ranging from non-delivery coverage and buffer pool replacement insurance to parametric and alternative risk transfer products) are designed to unlock better project economics and provide greater certainty for offtakers and buyers. Ultimately, utilizing these tailored financial tools improves Invert's working capital, enabling the company to fund new initiatives, optimize existing projects, and maximize its positive environmental impact.​This newly placed policy, structured by CarbonPool and underwritten by Oka, provides critical protection against the risk of reversal, which is the chance that carbon previously credited as stored is unexpectedly re-released into the atmosphere. Historically, developers managed this risk by contributing a large portion of their credits to a buffer pool, a requirement that ties up valuable inventory that cannot be sold or financed. By participating in Verra's durability pilot and substituting the traditional buffer pool contribution with regulated insurance, Invert transfers the reversal risk directly to an insurer. This allows the company to make a significantly greater proportion of its issued credits immediately available for sale, optimizing cash flows and investor returns while ensuring a robust financial mechanism remains in place."Our work with Marsh isn't just about derisking Invert's portfolio; it's about building the financial infrastructure the entire carbon market desperately needs," said Andre Fernandez, CEO of Invert Inc. "Because of our deep involvement in designing these mechanisms, we act as an introducer for Marsh, serving as a vital bridge, introducing our peers and clients to Marsh's specialized capabilities. Whether you are a developer looking to unlock working capital or a buyer seeking certainty, we are working with Marsh to solve the carbon markets risk transfer challenges."Hema Mistry, UK CEO, Financial and Professional Liability, Marsh Risk, said:“This landmark placement demonstrates how insurance can play a practical role in helping carbon projects manage reversal risk in a more capital efficient way. This is an important part of the wider evolution of how carbon markets are managing permanence risk, with insurance solutions emerging to support the growth and integrity of high-quality carbon projects.”​This evolving financial infrastructure demonstrates tangible market benefits beyond the project developer. Crucially, this approach provides buyers with the institutional credibility required for corporate balance sheets, signaling a new standard of financial rigor in carbon credit procurement.​Invert remains committed to advancing the financial maturity and capital efficiency of the carbon market, continuing to pursue solutions with industry leaders like Marsh to ensure that high-quality, nature-based carbon projects are bankable, investable, and scalable.​About Marsh.Marsh (NYSE: MRSH) is a global leader in risk, reinsurance and capital, people and investments, and management consulting, advising clients in 130 countries. With annual revenue of $27 billion and more than 95,000 colleagues, Marsh helps build the confidence to thrive through the power of perspective. For more information, visit marsh or follow us on LinkedIn and X.​About Invert.Invert is an award-winning carbon reduction and removal company committed to empowering organizations to take bold climate action. With a mission to drive global goals for decarbonization, Invert is dedicated to making a measurable impact on our planet's future through carbon project origination and financing and sourcing high-integrity carbon credits for businesses. For more information, visit invert or follow us on LinkedIn.

Steph Dewar

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Marsh Advances Carbon Market Integrity Through Innovative Risk Management Solution for Carbon Project Developer Invert News Provided By Invert October 27, 2026, 12:18 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Environment, Insurance Industry



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