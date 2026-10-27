Lynnwood's Antique Doll & Toy Market Returns For Its 48Th Year, Bringing Collectors And Holiday Nostalgia Together

Antique Doll and Toy Market Lynnwood

Lynnwood's Antique Doll & Toy Market returns November 15 with 50+ dealers, vintage toys, antique dolls, holiday collectibles and free verbal valuations.

LYNNWOOD, WA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Long before toys became the familiar characters and collectibles of today, dolls offered a glimpse into the craftsmanship, fashions and everyday lives of earlier generations. For collectors, they are pieces of history. For others, they bring back memories of a childhood toy, a family heirloom or a favorite gift tucked away for years.That connection between history and personal memory is at the heart of the Antique Doll & Toy Market, returning to Lynnwood on Sunday, November 15, 2026. Now in its 48th year, the long-running Seattle-area show continues to bring together collectors, dealers, families and curious visitors for a closer look at dolls and toys spanning generations.Held at Embassy Suites by Hilton Seattle North Lynnwood, the market offers an opportunity to explore antique and vintage pieces, learn about the stories behind them and perhaps find something worth taking home.More Than a Collection of DollsAn antique doll can reveal far more than its age. Its clothing, materials, facial features and construction can reflect the period in which it was made, offering a small but tangible window into the past. Toys tell similar stories, tracing how play, design and popular culture have changed over time.The Antique Doll & Toy Market brings these objects together under one roof, with more than 50 select dealers offering dolls, teddy bears, toys, accessories, miniatures, supplies and books. The collection spans 1850 to the present, giving visitors a chance to see how familiar childhood objects have evolved across different eras.For experienced collectors, the market offers an opportunity to browse for additions to established collections. First-time visitors can discover what makes antique dolls distinctive, while families can share the experience of recognizing toys from different generations.And for anyone who finds antique dolls a little intimidating, the event has a simple invitation: come curious. There is plenty to appreciate in the artistry, history and detail behind these objects.A Holiday Tradition With Nearly Five Decades Behind ItThe Antique Doll & Toy Market has been bringing the doll and toy community together for 48 years, making it a recurring fixture for enthusiasts in the Seattle area.Its November edition also brings a seasonal touch. Alongside the dolls and toys, visitors will find antique and vintage Christmas and holiday items, making the market a place to browse for distinctive decorations, collectible gifts and objects with a history of their own.The appeal of a recurring market lies partly in what changes from one edition to the next. With a range of dealers and merchandise to explore, each visit offers the possibility of encountering a different piece, discovering an unfamiliar maker or finding an item that sparks a personal memory.Visitors can also speak with doll repair specialists, with restringing services available while they shop. Free verbal valuations will be offered after 1 p.m., providing an opportunity for people interested in learning more about the potential value of their dolls. With free parking and admission priced at $10, the market welcomes both dedicated collectors and families looking for a different kind of weekend outing.AllEvents is helping the Antique Doll & Toy Market reach a wider audience, introducing the long-running show to people who may be discovering antique dolls and vintage toys for the first time. By making distinctive local events easier to discover, the platform helps connect markets like this one with visitors who might otherwise never come across them.Event Information-> Event: Antique Doll & Toy Market-> Date: Sunday, November 15, 2026-> Time: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.-> Venue: Embassy Suites by Hilton Seattle North Lynnwood-> Address: 20610 44th Avenue West, Lynnwood, WA 98036-> Admission: $10-> Parking: Free-> Organizer: Lisa Pepin-> Event details: lynnwood/antique-doll-and-toy-market/80001569268895About Lisa PepinLisa Pepin is the organizer behind the Antique Doll & Toy Market, a long-running gathering that brings together collectors, dealers and enthusiasts of antique and vintage dolls, toys and related collectibles. Through the recurring market, Pepin helps create a space where people can discover historical pieces, connect with fellow enthusiasts and learn more about the objects they collect and treasure.Her work with the market also extends to helping visitors understand the value and care of their collections, with doll repair specialists and verbal valuations forming part of the event experience. Now approaching five decades of history, the market reflects a continued commitment to keeping interest in antique dolls and vintage toys alive for collectors and new generations alike.For more information about the Antique Doll & Toy Market, contact Lisa Pepin at 206-362-8723 or....About AllEventsAllEvents is a global event discovery and promotion platform that helps people find experiences happening around them while supporting organizers in reaching audiences beyond their existing networks. From concerts and festivals to community gatherings, specialist markets and cultural events, AllEvents connects people with things to do and provides organizers with tools to increase visibility, promote their events and reach potential attendees.Website:

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Lynnwood's Antique Doll & Toy Market Returns for Its 48th Year, Bringing Collectors and Holiday Nostalgia Together News Provided By AllEvents October 27, 2026, 12:21 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Textiles & Fabric Industry



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