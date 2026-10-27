Influential Women Spotlights Emily Abe: Building Compliant, People-First Workplaces For Small And Mid-Sized Businesses

WIXOM, MI, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Founder and Senior Human Resources Consultant of Thistle HR Consulting, LLC Brings Nearly Two Decades of HR Expertise to Employers Who Need Strategic Support Without an In-House DepartmentWixom, Michigan – Emily Abe is the Founder and Senior Human Resources Consultant of Thistle HR Consulting, LLC, a firm that partners with small and mid-sized businesses to build compliant, people-centered workplaces. With nearly two decades of experience in human resources and talent management, she serves as a trusted advisor to organizations that need strategic HR leadership but do not have an in-house HR department. Her specialties include employee relations, human resources consulting, HR compliance and audits, employee handbook and policy creation, and performance management. She also brings expertise in policy development, leadership coaching, and organizational best practices. As a SHRM Senior Certified Professional, she guides every engagement with a people-first philosophy designed to help business owners and employees thrive through trust, engagement, and long-term success.Emily began her career in administrative and recruiting roles, where she discovered a passion for human resources and organizational development. In the years that followed, she built experience across recruitment, HR consulting, employee engagement, compliance, and leadership development before launching Thistle HR. Throughout her career, she has improved workplace culture, streamlined HR processes, implemented onboarding programs, and helped employers navigate complex employment issues. Those experiences gave her a practical understanding of the pressures growing businesses face and the difference sound HR practices make for owners and employees alike.Her education and credentials support that work. Emily earned a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from Wayne State University and pursued graduate studies in Human Resources Management at Central Michigan University. In addition to her SHRM-SCP credential, she holds a Gusto Payroll Certification and has completed the Getting Started with Gusto Pro program. She is an active member of SHRM Detroit and of a collaborative networking group for Michigan business leaders, where she champions partnership over competition.Emily attributes her success to a supportive family, and especially to her mother, who ran a catering business and taught her to hustle from a young age. Watching her mother manage clients, deadlines, and the demands of a small business gave her an early appreciation for the work ethic that entrepreneurship requires. Today, as a wife, mother, and business owner herself, she speaks openly about balancing entrepreneurship with family life, and she encourages others to embrace vulnerability, continuous learning, and meaningful relationships.The best career advice Emily has received is not to rely too heavily on the opinions of others, particularly as a younger HR professional. Learning to filter out outside influence and stay authentic allowed her to develop her own judgment and approach. For young women entering human resources, her advice is to keep going. She encourages them to pursue what they care about and to accept roles they may not feel fully certain about, since those positions often teach the most.Emily sees artificial intelligence as one of the most significant challenges in her field today. Many clients now use AI tools such as ChatGPT to draft workplace policies, and those documents are often inaccurate. She reminds employers that human resources are fundamentally about people rather than technology, and that maintaining employee trust remains essential. In her view, sound policies must reflect real legal requirements, the realities of each workplace, and genuine care for the people they affect.Empathy, integrity, and authenticity are the values that guide Emily in both her professional and personal life. She aims to respond to every situation with compassion, to remain honest and ethical, and to build trust with clients and their teams. She believes these principles, combined with hard work, allow her to make a meaningful impact. She also remains a committed advocate for authentic leadership, resilience, and the small business community.Through Thistle HR, Emily helps business owners protect their organizations while creating workplaces where employees feel valued and supported. Her blend of compliance expertise and people-first thinking makes her a steady partner for companies at every stage of growth. By putting people first, Emily Abe continues to strengthen the small businesses that anchor Michigan communities.Learn More about Emily Abe:Through her Influential Women profile: or through Thistle HR,Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

Editorial Team

Influential Women

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Influential Women Spotlights Emily Abe: Building Compliant, People-First Workplaces For Small And Mid-Sized Businesses News Provided By Influential Women October 27, 2026, 12:21 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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