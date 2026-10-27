Renee Kelly, Recognized By Influential Women, Helps Students And Job Seekers Build A Blueprint For Lifelong Success

AUGUSTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Workforce Development Coordinator at Augusta Technical College, Educator, SEC Legend, Former International Professional Basketball Player, and Entrepreneur Prepares People for Meaningful CareersAugusta, Georgia - Renee Kelly is the Workforce Development Coordinator at Augusta Technical College, where she helps community members prepare for, find, and succeed in meaningful careers. A seasoned educator, workforce development leader, entrepreneur, and motivational speaker, she brings more than 20 years of education experience to this work.Known as“Coach Kelly,” she believes that preparing students for the future begins with helping them recognize their strengths and understand their options. Her mission can be expressed in six words:“Every Student Deserves a Blueprint.”Throughout her career, Kelly has seen students asked to make major decisions about their futures without enough guidance to connect their interests and abilities to practical next steps. She helps them bridge that gap through career exploration, purposeful planning, and accountability.Connecting Education with OpportunityAt Augusta Technical College, Coach Kelly leads workshops in résumé writing, interviewing, career readiness, and professional development. Participants gain practical tools they can use immediately, including how to present their experience clearly and communicate confidently with employers.She also connects community members with employment opportunities, including positions at the Savannah River Site, one of the region's major employers. Working at the intersection of education and industry, Kelly helps individuals turn their potential into concrete opportunities while helping employers identify prepared, motivated talent. Participants often leave her workshops with stronger résumés, sharper interview skills, and renewed confidence in their potential.Recognition and the Blueprint FrameworkTMKelly received Augusta Technical College's 2025 President's Award for Innovative and Operational Excellence and was honored through the 2026 NISOD Excellence Awards, presented by the National Institute for Staff and Organizational Development.Alongside her college role, Kelly founded“On The Hardwood with Renee Kelly, SEC Legend, LLC.” Through her speaking, coaching, and educational work, she helps young people connect education, character, and purpose as they prepare for life after graduation. Her Blueprint FrameworkTM advances this mission by helping students understand themselves, explore possibilities, and take purposeful action.The framework centers on three questions:· Who am I?· What could I explore?· What will I do next?These questions move students from broad hopes toward decisions they can begin making now. Recognizing a strength can lead to exploring a career; that exploration can then prompt research into the education, training, and habits needed to pursue it.Lessons from Athletics and LeadershipKelly's perspective was shaped by her experience as a student-athlete at the University of Missouri–Columbia and as a professional basketball player in Italy, Brazil, and Taiwan. Recognized as an SEC Women's Basketball Legend, she credits international competition with deepening her discipline, adaptability, cultural awareness, and ability to perform under pressure.Balancing athletics and academics also taught Kelly the importance of preparing for opportunities beyond a playing career. Today, she draws on that lesson to help students connect their present choices with their long-term goals.Education and Professional ExperienceKelly holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Missouri–Columbia, a master's degree in education from Troy University, and an education specialist degree in educational leadership from Cambridge College. Her career has included service as a teacher, basketball coach, and high school principal. Each role gave her a distinct perspective on the support young people need to succeed. Her next goal is to expand the Blueprint Framework's societal impact by making it available to high school students more broadly.As a teacher, she built students' knowledge and confidence. As a coach, she emphasized preparation, effort, and accountability. As a principal, she developed a broader understanding of how academic expectations, school culture, and personal circumstances shape student progress. Those experiences continue to inform her work with students and families.Kelly also holds a Mental Health First Aid certification. She understands that students and job seekers may carry concerns that affect their ability to focus, plan, and move forward. Her compassionate approach reflects a belief that preparing for the future must account for the person behind the résumé or report card.Preparation, Action, and MentorshipPreparation is central to Kelly's philosophy. She encourages those she mentors to build skills, develop professional relationships, practice communicating their strengths, and pursue relevant education or credentials before an opportunity arrives. Consistent preparation gives people something concrete to draw on when the right door opens.She places equal emphasis on follow-through. A plan becomes useful only when it guides daily decisions and leads to action. For a student, that might mean researching a training program, speaking with a professional in a field of interest, improving academic habits, or asking a trusted adult for help. These manageable steps make an uncertain future easier to approach.For young women entering workforce development and education, Coach Kelly offers practical guidance:· Design your future deliberately instead of waiting for it to happen.· Set a clear vision, create a plan, and keep learning at every stage.· Seek mentors who challenge you, offer honest feedback, and reveal blind spots.· Embrace change, step beyond your comfort zone, invest in yourself, and lead with integrity.A Philosophy of Purposeful SuccessCoach Kelly attributes her success to living with purpose, committing to lifelong learning, and viewing challenges as opportunities to grow. Excellence, integrity, and compassion have guided every role she has held. She believes lasting success is built through preparation, discipline, resilience, and a willingness to help others discover their potential-principles that have carried her from professional athletics to the classroom, school leadership, workforce development, and entrepreneurship.Basketball taught Kelly that talent may open a door, but character, education, and perseverance determine how far a person goes. She brings that lesson to her mentorship, encouraging students and adults to strengthen not only their skills but also their work ethic, integrity, and ability to move forward after setbacks.Her enduring career advice is simple: be prepared before opportunity arrives. Across every chapter of her career, she has seen how preparation builds confidence, confidence drives action, and action creates opportunity. Readiness helps people recognize and seize possibilities they might otherwise miss.Kelly urges those she mentors to invest in themselves before they feel fully ready by reading widely, building skills, developing professional relationships, practicing presentations, and earning relevant certifications. In her experience, steady preparation can make the difference between hoping for a chance and being equipped to earn one.Preparing Students for a Changing WorkforceCoach Kelly sees a major challenge in the number of young people who must make life-changing decisions without a clear roadmap. Many students approach graduation unsure of their strengths, their options, or the steps required to reach their goals. Rapid change-including the growth of artificial intelligence and the continual evolution of careers-makes relevant guidance more important than ever.She also sees an important opportunity for schools, businesses, and communities to work together. Collaboration can help students develop leadership, communication, critical thinking, adaptability, and career readiness. Kelly's goal is not simply to help students graduate, but to prepare them to thrive in their careers and lives. Her work at Augusta Technical College, where education and employers meet, puts that collaborative vision into practice.Core Values and LegacyKelly's core values are purpose, integrity, preparation, service, lifelong learning, and legacy:· Purpose guides her decisions and strengthens her resilience.· Integrity means practicing honesty, respect, and consistency so trust is built through daily actions.· Preparation, a lesson reinforced through basketball, shapes her approach to education and leadership.· Service gives her work meaning, while lifelong learning helps her continue growing and serving others well.Legacy ties these values together. Kelly hopes her impact will be measured by the lives she has influenced rather than by titles or recognition. She considers guiding and supporting her two daughters-one pursuing a career in law and the other a nurse practitioner-her greatest achievement. Their accomplishments and compassion reflect the same commitment to preparation, purpose, and service that she encourages in her students.Life Beyond WorkOutside of work, Kelly enjoys spending time with family, cycling, traveling, observing nature, sketching, creating projects, and birdwatching. She especially treasures building Lego creations with her grandchildren, an activity that combines creativity, patience, and family connection. These interests help her recharge and reinforce the importance of curiosity, imagination, and joy at every stage of life.A Blueprint for What Comes NextFrom professional basketball courts overseas to classrooms, principals' offices, and workforce development programs, Coach Kelly has devoted her career to helping others prepare for what comes next. Through workshops, coaching, and mentorship, she equips students and job seekers with the tools and confidence to pursue meaningful futures.By helping each person build a clear plan for success, Kelly is expanding access to the blueprint students and job seekers need to thrive. Her guiding message-“Purpose Creates Direction”-connects personal discovery with the responsibility to take the next step.Learn More about Renee Kelly:Through her Influential Women profile:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

Editorial Team

Influential Women

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Renee Kelly, Recognized By Influential Women, Helps Students And Job Seekers Build A Blueprint For Lifelong Success News Provided By Influential Women October 27, 2026, 12:28 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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