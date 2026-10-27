LIFE SCAPE Releases Wordpress Import For Lynxpress, An AI-Assisted Blogging Service Without PHP Or Server Upkeep

LynxPress, an AI-assisted blogging service by LIFE SCAPE, K.K.

LynxPress imports a WordPress site from its address with posts, pages, images and old URLs intact, and adds an agency plan for web studios serving clients

TOKYO, JAPAN, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- LIFE SCAPE, K.K., a Tokyo-based software company, has released a WordPress import feature for LynxPress, its AI-assisted blogging service, and opened sign-ups to the public on October 25, 2026.

LynxPress does not run on PHP, so sites moved to the service are not exposed to the PHP and plugin vulnerabilities that commonly target WordPress installations.

There are no core, theme or plugin updates to apply and no server to manage. LIFE SCAPE maintains the platform and handles security updates on behalf of its users.

Given the address of a WordPress site, LynxPress imports its posts, pages, images, categories and tags, and sets up redirects from the old URLs so that existing search rankings carry over.

On October 26, 2026, the company also opened applications for an agency plan aimed at web studios that host and maintain WordPress sites for their clients.

Background

Running a WordPress blog means keeping the core software, themes and plugins up to date, and maintaining the server they run on. Sites that fall behind on updates can be compromised through known PHP and plugin vulnerabilities.

At the same time, years of posts and a carefully built design make moving to another platform a difficult decision. LynxPress was built to remove that maintenance work, and the new import feature is designed to let a WordPress site move over with its content and structure intact.

What changes after moving from WordPress

- No PHP: LynxPress does not use PHP, so attacks aimed at PHP and WordPress plugin vulnerabilities do not apply.

- No updates: there are no core, theme or plugin updates to install, and no update-related layout breakage to check.

- No server upkeep: there is no hosting contract or server to manage. LIFE SCAPE maintains the system and applies security updates.

- Fast pages: the features a blog needs are built in rather than added through plugins, which keeps pages light.

What the import carries over

- Logo, accent colors and tagline

- Top menu order

- Sidebar profile and banners

- Posts, pages, categories and tags

- Images in the body text, re-stored on LynxPress so they remain after the old server is shut down

- Redirects from old URLs to new ones

For 13 WordPress themes widely used in Japan, including AFFINGER, Cocoon, SWELL and Lightning, LynxPress also recognizes the original theme and reproduces the header, post list and sidebar layout with the site's own logo and colors. Sites built on other themes can be imported with a LynxPress theme of the owner's choice.

Saving drafts from ChatGPT, Claude and other AI assistants

On October 24, 2026, LIFE SCAPE also released a connection between LynxPress and AI assistants. After registering a LynxPress site address in ChatGPT, Claude or another assistant that supports MCP (Model Context Protocol) and signing in, users can save an article written in conversation, together with attached images and a featured image, as a LynxPress draft.

Agency plan for web studios

The agency plan lets web studios host client sites on LynxPress under their own brand and bill clients monthly for hosting, maintenance and AI writing at prices the studio sets.

- Client sites carry no LynxPress branding, and the client dashboard and invitation emails show the studio's name and logo.

- Each site includes the Starter plan features: a custom domain, AI writing and three admins.

- AI writing capacity is pooled across all of a studio's client sites.

- Studios can limit clients to posts, images and inquiries, keeping design, domains and admin settings in their own hands.

Pricing (monthly, Japanese consumption tax included): a base fee of 9,800 yen covering three client sites, then 2,380 yen per additional site, falling to 2,080 yen from 10 sites and 1,780 yen from 30 sites. The minimum term is six months. Applications are reviewed and open to businesses that build or maintain websites.

Other features

- 41 industry themes, including designs for law and accounting firms, developer blogs, builders, dental clinics, hair salons and restaurants

- Sitemaps, RSS feeds and structured data generated automatically

- Weekly AI-drafted articles based on the owner's own experience and knowledge

- Google Analytics 4 and Google Tag Manager support

- A dashboard available in 21 languages

Pricing and availability

LynxPress is available now. The Free plan requires no credit card and publishes a blog on a LynxPress subdomain. Paid plans are Starter at $29 per month, Pro at $99 per month and Business at $249 per month.

Comment from the CEO

"Demand for moving off WordPress has jumped sharply," said Hisashi Hirajo, CEO of LIFE SCAPE. "Many site owners spend more time patching PHP vulnerabilities and updating plugins than writing. LynxPress does not use PHP, and we maintain the platform, so owners do not need to think about updates or servers. Leaving behind years of posts and a design built over time is not an easy decision, so we made it possible to move a site by entering its address. We hope owners can spend that time on writing instead."

About LIFE SCAPE, K.K.

LIFE SCAPE, K.K. is a software company based in Tokyo, Japan, founded in 2004. It operates the Japanese freelance marketplace @SOHO and develops SaaS products and macOS applications.

Hisashi Hirajo

LIFE SCAPE, K.K.

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LIFE SCAPE Releases WordPress Import for LynxPress, an AI-Assisted Blogging Service Without PHP or Server Upkeep News Provided By LIFE SCAPE, K.K. October 27, 2026, 12:28 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology



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