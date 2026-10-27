GREEN BERET FOUNDATION RECEIVES $250,000 FROM BEZOS COURAGE & CIVILITY AWARD TO ADVANCE SOF BRAIN HEALTH INITIATIVE

U.S. Army Green Berets fire a Carl Gustaf recoilless rifle during Exercise Diesel 26 at White Sands Missile Range, NM, Feb. 19, 2026. Repeated blast exposure from heavy weapons training is a risk the Green Beret Foundation's SOF Brain Health Initiative addresses.

Home Base National Center of Excellence in Boston, provides specialized clinical care, brain health assessments, and treatment for service members and veterans. It houses COMBHAT, a key clinical component of the Green Beret Foundation's SOF Brain Health Initiative.

Green Berets with 1st SFG(A) fire an M224 60 mm mortar during a live-fire exercise at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, WA, Sept. 29, 2026. Repeated blast exposure from heavy weapons training is a risk the Green Beret Foundation's SOF Brain Health Initiative addresses.

Funding expands specialized brain health assessment, treatment and long-term care for active-duty and veteran Green Berets

SOUTHERN PINES, NC, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Green Beret Foundation (GBF) has received $250,000 through the Bezos Courage & Civility Award to advance its SOF Brain Health Initiative, a program that connects active-duty and veteran Green Berets and other special operations forces (SOF) operators with specialized brain health assessment, treatment and long-term support.The Bezos Courage & Civility Award recognizes leaders who aim high, pursue solutions with courage and act with civility. Award recipients direct grants to organizations of their choosing. GBF was selected by retired Adm. William H. McRaven, former commander of U.S. Special Operations Command and a 2024 award recipient.The funding will strengthen the initiative's network of clinical and research partners, including Home Base at Massachusetts General Hospital, home of COMBHAT (Comprehensive Brain and HealthSpan Assessment), a five-day assessment program designed specifically for SOF service members and veterans. It will also support an expedited, dedicated care pathway for operators that includes specialized intake and care navigation, multidisciplinary clinical assessment, personalized treatment planning, travel and logistical assistance when needed, reintegration support and long-term case management."Waiting for symptoms to become debilitating cannot be our strategy," said Charlie Iacono, president and CEO of the Green Beret Foundation. "The character of warfare is changing, from blast exposure to an increasingly drone-dominated battlefield. This initiative is about identifying problems earlier, connecting warfighters to the right clinical resources faster and remaining alongside them throughout their journey."Special operations forces have long faced brain health risks from repeated blast overpressure, breaching, heavy weapons systems, and combat operations. The rapid expansion of unmanned aerial systems and drone warfare is now changing the types and frequency of exposures warfighters encounter. Because neurological injuries and symptoms can surface during service, during transition or years after a warfighter leaves the military, the initiative is built to follow operators across that entire span and to bridge the traditional divide between active-duty and veteran care.The program serves operators who seek help on their own as well as those referred by family members, teammates, military leaders, GBF programs and clinical partners. Special operations community members can access outpatient and intensive programs in Boston at Home Base's headquarters, in partnership with Massachusetts General Hospital, as well as outpatient programs at Tampa General Hospital in Tampa, Florida."Home Base is deeply grateful to the Green Beret Foundation for their generous support of our COMBHAT program," said Michael Allard, chief operating officer of Home Base. "It is organizations like the Green Beret Foundation and their commitment to Veterans and the active-duty force that enable Home Base to continue to provide gold standard care to our Special Operations Community, giving them access to the comprehensive support they need to heal along with the hope to build healthier, stronger futures.""The best course of action is a proactive posture," said retired Lt. Gen. Ken Tovo, chairman of the board for the Green Beret Foundation and former commanding general of U.S. Army Special Operations Command. "For decades, our special operations forces have been asked to anticipate threats, understand the environment and act before conditions deteriorate. We should bring that same mindset to the health and readiness of our people."The SOF Brain Health Initiative is a cornerstone of GBF's Tip of the Spear: 75th Anniversary Campaign, which commemorates the 75th anniversary of the establishment of U.S. Army Special Forces in 2027. As part of the campaign, GBF is establishing dedicated funds for each Special Forces Group, including the 19th and 20th Special Forces Groups of the Army National Guard, to build lasting resources in the communities where Green Berets and their families serve and live.About the Green Beret FoundationThe Green Beret Foundation provides comprehensive support to U.S. Army Special Forces soldiers and their families throughout the entire lifecycle of service. Its programs span active-duty support and casualty response, health and wellness, family programs, transition assistance, veteran advocacy and long-term care. As the Regiment approaches its 75th anniversary, GBF is building the partnerships and infrastructure needed to serve today's force and the next generation. Learn more at greenberetfoundation.About Home BaseHome Base is a national nonprofit dedicated to healing the invisible wounds of war for Veterans, Service Members, Military Families and Families of the Fallen through world-class, direct clinical care, wellness, education and research – all at no out-of-pocket cost to them – regardless of era of service, discharge status or geographical location. The program was founded by Massachusetts General Hospital and the Boston Red Sox organization in 2009.Since inception, Home Base has served more than 65,000 Warriors and their loved ones with care and support, and trained more than 85,000 clinicians, educators and community members nationally. The Home Base National Center of Excellence is located in the historic Charlestown Navy Yard of Boston. Learn more at .###

Elizabeth Cole

Green Beret Foundation

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GREEN BERET FOUNDATION RECEIVES $250,000 FROM BEZOS COURAGE & CIVILITY AWARD TO ADVANCE SOF BRAIN HEALTH INITIATIVE News Provided By Green Beret Foundation October 27, 2026, 12:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Human Rights, Military Industry, U.S. Politics



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