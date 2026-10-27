New Book Makes The Case That Planning Your Farewell Is The Best Way To Start Living

“It's Your Party: Design a Celebration of Life (and a Life Worth Celebrating),” by Margaret Chiavini, and published by Advantage Books., is now avaialble.

Advantage Books, publisher of“It's Your Party: Design a Celebration of Life (and a Life Worth Celebrating),” by Margaret Chiavini.

Margaret Chiavini, business leader, mentor and author of“It's Your Party: Design a Celebration of Life (and a Life Worth Celebrating).”

In“It's Your Party,” business leader Margaret Chiavini turns end-of-life planning into a practical guide to living with intention.

- Margaret ChiaviniRENO, NV, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Business leader, mentor and author Margaret Chiavini encourages readers to stop postponing their dreams and start creating a life worth celebrating in her new book,“It's Your Party: Design a Celebration of Life (and a Life Worth Celebrating ).” Published by Advantage Books and distributed by Simon & Schuster, the book is now available in trade paperback and ebook formats through national and independent bookstores nationwide.What if thinking about how you want to be remembered could change the way you live today? In“It's Your Party,” Chiavini transforms a conversation often avoided into an invitation to pursue meaningful experiences, strengthen relationships and live with greater intention, gratitude and joy.“It's Your Party” is also a hands-on planning guide. Chiavini walks readers through designing their own celebration of life: choosing the soundtrack, deciding who speaks and who hosts, and drafting the words they hope will be said in their eulogy. A simple checklist asks,“Could your family find these tomorrow?” It covers passwords, important papers, personal wishes and the everyday details loved ones would need, along with guidance on managing digital information and identifying assets. The goal is to spare families a scramble of logistics and guesswork during one of the hardest weeks of their lives.The book was inspired by Chiavini's experiences attending more than 50 funerals, including her mother-in-law's carefully planned farewell and the sudden death of a close friend. The contrast between a farewell planned with love and a loss that left a family guessing became her wake-up call, not about death, but about life. What began as a practical guide to easing the burden on loved ones evolved into something more personal. As Chiavini considered her own legacy, she began questioning whether she was creating the life she wanted to be remembered for.“Ultimately, this is a book about designing a life worth remembering, about giving yourself permission to dream big,” Chiavini writes.Drawing on personal stories, Chiavini illustrates the importance of pursuing ambitious goals and embracing new experiences at every stage of life. At 40, she set out to climb Mount Kilimanjaro before her 50th birthday, despite having little mountaineering experience. She eventually reached the summit, an achievement that reinforced her belief in taking small steps toward big dreams. Her mother offered another example of living boldly, becoming a stand-up comedian at 70 and competing in the Ms. Senior America pageant at 72.Throughout the book, Chiavini encourages readers to imagine the stories they hope others will tell about them decades from now, then use those reflections to guide their choices today. She challenges readers to express gratitude more openly, strengthen relationships and stop waiting for ideal circumstances before pursuing what matters most.“Don't wait to tell the people you love what they mean to you,” Chiavini writes.Chiavini's approach rests on three pillars that also anchor her keynotes and workshops: optimism, gratitude and responsibility. Once readers gain clarity about how they want to be remembered, she argues, those values stop being abstract ideas and start shaping how they spend each week.Ultimately, Chiavini reminds readers that a meaningful life is built through everyday choices, shared experiences and the courage to pursue new possibilities. The celebration, she suggests, does not have to wait.Learn more and order at margaretchiavini/book.About Margaret ChiaviniMargaret Chiavini is a financial services executive, Certified Mortgage Banker (CMB), speaker, mentor and podcast host dedicated to helping people create lives of meaning, purpose and connection. As vice president of the National Bank and Credit Union Division at Newrez, she brings decades of experience leading teams, building relationships and guiding others toward growth. Through keynotes, workshops and retreats built on her three pillars of optimism, gratitude and responsibility, she encourages people to strengthen relationships, set ambitious goals and live the life they design. She also hosts the“Designing Happy” podcast. She lives in Nevada with her husband, Paul.About Advantage BooksAdvantage Books is an imprint of the publishing arm of Advantage | The Authority Company. For two decades, Advantage Books has helped CEOs, business leaders, entrepreneurs, and other professionals share their expertise and build their Authority by writing a book. Over the years, Advantage has given these authors an alternative to traditional nonfiction publishing. Advantage authors are leaders who have credentials and expertise to share, combined with a strong reputation in their industry. Advantage Books provides these authors with a team of experts to assist in such areas as book concept and developmental writing, editorial and design, printing and distribution, and promotions.

Julie McClellen

Advantage | The Authority Company

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New Book Makes the Case That Planning Your Farewell Is the Best Way to Start Living News Provided By Advantage Media October 27, 2026, 12:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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